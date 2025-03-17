All 49ers

Will the 49ers Miss the Playoffs Again Next Season?

Grant Cohn

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks off the field after losing Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 49ers just purged their roster, but they're not rebuilding. They have to make the playoffs next season or lots of people could lose their jobs. That's the way the NFL works.

The 49ers will have more than $86 million in dead cap space in 2025, so they're not expected to go to the Super Bowl. But they need to at least go to the playoffs and preferably win a game.

That's because the Rams had more than $75 million in dead cap space in 2023, and Sean McVay led them to a 10-7 season. Then in the playoffs, they lost by one point to the Lions in the first round.

In addition, the Bills had more than $75 million in dead cap space last season, and Sean McDermott led them to a 13-4 season and an AFC Championship appearance.

Both of those teams have terrific coaches and outstanding quarterbacks.

The 49ers think they have the same formula. Kyle Shanahan is supposed to be an elite head coach, and Brock Purdy is supposed to be a franchise quarterback. That's why the 49ers could give him a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid players in the league this offseason.

If Purdy gets more than $40 million per season, he will be expected to carry and elevate a young, limited roster the way Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

But we've seen Purdy try to elevate a flawed team. He can't do it. We learned that last season. He needs a great team around him to be great.

So yes, the 49ers absolutely could miss the playoffs again next season even though they have an easy schedule on paper.

The pressure is on.

