Will the 49ers Sign Free Agent Nickelback Mike Hilton?

The 49ers are looking to sign a cornerback.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8.
They reportedly showed interest in Damon Arnette before he ultimately signed with the Houston Texans. Fortunately for the 49ers, plenty of quality cornerbacks remain on the free agent market, including veteran nickelback Mike Hilton, who would be a terrific addition for the 49ers, according to ESPN.

"This pairing would depend on what the plan is with Deommodore Lenoir this season," writes ESPN's Matt Holder.

"Lenoir made his money at slot corner over the last two years, but he may play on the boundary more in 2025 after Charvarius Ward’s departure in free agency. So, there might be room for the 49ers to bring in a veteran nickel ahead of training camp."

The plan seems to be to keep Lenoir on the outside, which means the new nickelback better be good. And Hilton is quite good -- much better than Tre Brown, the 49ers' current starter at the position.

Of course, the 49ers spent a third-round draft pick this year on Upton Stout and are hoping that he can win the starting job by Week 1. But he's still an unknown. The 49ers still can hedge their bets by signing Hilton to compete with Stout and Brown.

Hilton is 31, so the 49ers probably could get him to sign a one-year deal. In seven career seasons, he has intercepted 11 passes and given up 14 touchdown catches. Last season, the Bengals paid him more than $6 million, so he won't be super cheap.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they have more than $46 million in cap space -- second most in the NFL.

