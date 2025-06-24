All 49ers

Will the 49ers Sign Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne if He Gets Released?

Grant Cohn

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) during warmups before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
The 49ers might not be done making moves this offseason.

They currently have more than $46 million in salary cap space and they certainly need another wide receiver. That's because Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus and probably won't be on the field for Week 1. Neither will Demarcus Robinson, who will face a multi-game suspension for a DUI arrest.

That leaves the 49ers with Jauan Jennings and a bunch of unproven youngsters, including Ricky Pearsall, who flashed promising moments last season but missed all of OTAs and minicamp this offseason with a hamstring injury.

That's why the 49ers could sign a veteran wide receiver between now and September. And according to Bleacher Report, one veteran wide receiver who could become available is New England Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne, who played the first four seasons of his career on the 49ers.

"Despite spending half of his eight-year NFL career with the Patriots, his contributions have been relatively limited," writes Bleacher Report's Alex Kay. "The wideout has yet to improve upon the 55-catch, 800-yard, five-touchdown stat line he posted in his first season in Foxboro, regressing to contribute a meager 305 yards and one score on 28 catches in 2024—Bourne’s lowest marks since his rookie campaign.

"With Bourne soon turning 30 and due to make $5.5 million in base salary, New England can part ways with the aging veteran in exchange for $6.3 million in cap relief and a paltry $1.4 million dead cap hit.

"While the Patriots are in the enviable position to cut proven receivers this offseason, many other clubs are not. If Bourne is ultimately released, he’ll certainly have several suitors amongst the various teams in the market for pass-catching help.

"Bourne’s best days may be behind him, but it shouldn’t be difficult for him to improve on his underwhelming 2024 marks if he lands with a team that can leverage his schematic versatility and route-running skills."

Bourne would appeal to the 49ers because he already knows Kyle Shanahan's wordy, complex offensive system and could play right away. Also, he'll turn 30 in August, and Shanahan loves coaching older offensive players.

I fully expect a Kendrick Bourne reunion in Santa Clara this year.

