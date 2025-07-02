Will the 49ers Sign One of the Top Available Wide Receivers?
The 49ers clearly need a wide receiver.
They brought in Gabe Davis for a workout last month. It doesn't appear they offered him a contract, but they're looking around for someone to add.
That's why CBS Sports says the 49ers make sense as a landing spot for Amari Cooper or Keenan Allen.
"The 49ers used the first waves of free agency to purge rather than collect big names, but neither Allen nor Cooper would likely cost a ton at this point of the offseason," writes CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin. "Yes, San Francisco's wide receiver corps is theoretically set for the long term with both Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall in tow, but the former is still recovering from a serious injury, and Pearsall only has 11 NFL games under his belt. After securing Brock Purdy for the long haul, it's not hard to envision Kyle Shanahan wanting to give his young quarterback added insurance out wide, especially in the form of a proven route-running possession target like Allen or Cooper."
Allen would seem to be redundant, considering the 49ers already have Jauan Jennings, who is similar.
Cooper would be a much better fit, considering he can be the X-receiver until Brandon Aiyuk returns from his knee injury. Because Pearsall's best fit appears to be at Z, and Jennings' clearly is at his best in the slot.
I'm guessing Shanahan would love to add Cooper to the roster. The question is whether the owners will pay for him, because he won't be cheap.
Unfortunately for Shanahan, I doubt the 49ers want to spend anymore money this offseason.