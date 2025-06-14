All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade for Bengals Rookie Shemar Stewart?

When the 49ers were on the clock with the 11th pick in the NFL, their selection seemed to come down to two big defensive ends -- Mykel Williams and Shemar Stewart.

The Cincinnati Bengals practice in the off season on Tuesday May 20, 2025. Bengals 2025 draft pick Shemar Stewart (97).
The Cincinnati Bengals practice in the off season on Tuesday May 20, 2025. Bengals 2025 draft pick Shemar Stewart (97).
Ultimately, the 49ers chose Williams. Now, it seems they could have both of them.

That's because the Bengals drafted Stewart, and they've already alienated him by putting language in his contract that would allow them to void future guarantees in his contract if he gets in trouble. Of course, Stewart has refused to sign this unprecedented deal and has not participated in any Bengals offseason practices.

If the Bengals won't change the language in their contract offer for Stewart, he could sit out the entire season and re-enter the Draft next year. He has millions of dollars from playing college football -- he can afford to wait.

Or, the Bengals could trade him. The NFL allows teams to trade rookies who haven't signed their contract until 30 days before the start of the regular season. And if the Bengals are afraid he'll sit out the season so he can re-enter the draft next year and they'll lose him and get nothing for him, they just might want to trade him.

And the 49ers might need Stewart. That's because their first-round pick, Mykel Williams, is injured already. He missed the second week of OTAs plus all of minicamp with a hamstring injury. Last season, he had a high-ankle sprain that limited his productivity.

In addition, veteran defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos missed all the spring practices as well. That's a big reason the 49ers traded for Bryce Huff.

A team never can have too many defensive linemen, and the 49ers currently don't have enough. They're thin at the position. Don't be surprised if they call up the Bengals and make an offer for Stewart.

