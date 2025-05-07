Will the 49ers Trade for Jadeveon Clowney?
The 49ers need an edge rusher.
They have Nick Bosa who's excellent, and they just drafted Mykel Williams who's promising. But Williams recently told the 49ers that he's most confident rushing from the interior, not the edge. He's a work-in-progress as an edge rusher.
And that's a big reason Bleacher Report suggets the 49ers should trade for Carolina Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
"The San Francisco 49ers could be in the market for Clowney," writes Bleacher Report analyst Alex Kay.
"There has been a clear need in the Bay Area to assist superstar Nick Bosa in the defensive trenches. The team didn't shy away from addressing that issue during the 2025 draft—utilizing a first-round pick to nab edge-rusher Mykel Williams—but San Francisco could use more veterans in the mix to build out the type of deep, talented pass-rushing rotation that propelled the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl last season.
"If the Panthers are willing to ship Clowney off cheap to clear cap space and free up a roster spot, the Niners would be wise to capitalize on the situation.
"With $47 million in projected cap room—the second-most in the league—San Francisco can easily fit in Clowney's contract and should only have to cough up Day 3 capital to get a deal done."
The 49ers do have lots of cap space, but they're going to extend Brock Purdy soon and his deal will be expensive. I'm thinking the 49ers would like an edge rusher who's cheaper, someone such as free agent Carl Lawson.