Will the 49ers Trade Jauan Jennings to the Pittsburgh Steelers?
The Steelers need a wide receiver, and the 49ers just might have one for them.
That's because Jauan Jennings wants the 49ers to give him a contract extension or trade him to a team that will give him the raise he has earned. And if the 49ers choose not to extend, they'll probably trade him to avoid a bitter contract drama that could overshadow training camp.
And if they do trade him, the Steelers would be the No. 1 trade destination, according to Bleacher Report.
"Pittsburgh already acquired one star wideout this offseason in D.K. Metcalf, but the departure of George Pickens has left a noticeable void in the receivers room," writes Bleacher Report's Alex Kay. "The depth behind Metcalf is shaky at best right now, with Robert Woods and Calvin Austin III both poised to play major roles in 2025.
"Trading for Jennings could fill that hole and give Rodgers a pair of prolific receivers to work with during his 21st season.
"Jennings should be a relatively affordable option, something that should help a Pittsburgh squad that has just $24.4 million in available cap room at this juncture. According to Spotrac, the wideout has an estimated market value slightly north of $10 million per season—a figure the Steelers could easily fit on the books and still have room to add more depth if needed.
"Pittsburgh is flush with draft capital next year, having added a Day 2 pick from the Dallas Cowboys to the coffers during the Pickens trade. That 2026 third-rounder could be leveraged as part of a package that springs Jennings free from San Francisco, especially if the Steelers are willing to part with a replacement receiver in the deal."
Jennings would be an excellent fit next to Metcalf in the Steelers offense.
Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, the 49ers really can't afford to trade Jennings for a draft pick and a backup wide receiver. He's too important to their team because he's their best wide receiver. Even when Brandon Aiyuk finally returns from his gruesome knee injury, there's no guarantee that he will be as good as Jennings, who's one of the toughest wide receivers in the league.
I'm guessing the 49ers will extend Jennings within the next two weeks.