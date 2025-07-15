All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade Jauan Jennings to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Steelers need a wide receiver, and the 49ers just might have one for them.

Grant Cohn

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Steelers need a wide receiver, and the 49ers just might have one for them.

That's because Jauan Jennings wants the 49ers to give him a contract extension or trade him to a team that will give him the raise he has earned. And if the 49ers choose not to extend, they'll probably trade him to avoid a bitter contract drama that could overshadow training camp.

And if they do trade him, the Steelers would be the No. 1 trade destination, according to Bleacher Report.

"Pittsburgh already acquired one star wideout this offseason in D.K. Metcalf, but the departure of George Pickens has left a noticeable void in the receivers room," writes Bleacher Report's Alex Kay. "The depth behind Metcalf is shaky at best right now, with Robert Woods and Calvin Austin III both poised to play major roles in 2025.

"Trading for Jennings could fill that hole and give Rodgers a pair of prolific receivers to work with during his 21st season.

"Jennings should be a relatively affordable option, something that should help a Pittsburgh squad that has just $24.4 million in available cap room at this juncture. According to Spotrac, the wideout has an estimated market value slightly north of $10 million per season—a figure the Steelers could easily fit on the books and still have room to add more depth if needed.

"Pittsburgh is flush with draft capital next year, having added a Day 2 pick from the Dallas Cowboys to the coffers during the Pickens trade. That 2026 third-rounder could be leveraged as part of a package that springs Jennings free from San Francisco, especially if the Steelers are willing to part with a replacement receiver in the deal."

Jennings would be an excellent fit next to Metcalf in the Steelers offense.

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, the 49ers really can't afford to trade Jennings for a draft pick and a backup wide receiver. He's too important to their team because he's their best wide receiver. Even when Brandon Aiyuk finally returns from his gruesome knee injury, there's no guarantee that he will be as good as Jennings, who's one of the toughest wide receivers in the league.

I'm guessing the 49ers will extend Jennings within the next two weeks.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News