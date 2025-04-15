Will the 49ers Trade for Miami Dolphins Corneback Jalen Ramsey?
The 49ers need a cornerback and an elite one just became available. Will the 49ers trade for him?
Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have mutually agreed to pursue a trade according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Ramsey would be the perfect replacement for Charvarius Ward, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason.
Ramsey, 30, started his career in 2016 on the Jaguars. That season, Robert Saleh was an assistant coach for Jacksonville's defense and Gus Bradley was their head coach. Now, Saleh is the 49ers' defensive coordinator and Bradley is their assistant head coach. So they have a relationship with Ramsey, which means Ramsey might want to play for them again.
Meanwhile, the 49ers let nine free agents walk this offseason because they're trying to get younger and cheaper. That means trading for Ramsey wouldn't necessarily help them achieve their goals. Unless they trade an even older, more expensive veteran for him.
The Dolphins just lost their left tackle, Terron Armstead, who recently announced his retirement. The 49ers have Trent Williams. They could trade him to the Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey and the two teams could finalize the deal after June 1 to make the money work.
Why would the 49ers trade Williams? Perhaps because they're in position to draft his heir apparent for the first time in years. Or, perhaps Williams would like a trade. Maybe he doesn't want any part of the 49ers' mini-rebuild this season. I'm just throwing out possibilities.
The 49ers' Super Bowl is closed. If they play their cards right this year, it will open up again next year.
Trading Williams for Ramsey would be a good start.