Will the 49ers Trade Running Back Isaac Guerendo this Offseason?

Keep an eye on Guerendo. He needs to fight for his job.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Just a year ago, the 49ers traded up to take Isaac Guerendo in Round 4.

Now, he might not make their 53-man roster this year. That's why Pro Football Network lists Guerendo as a surprise trade candidate this offseason.

"The San Francisco 49ers can never resist an enticing mid-round running back prospect," writes Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie. "Last year, Isaac Guerendo was the target, but he might already be old news. The Niners drafted bruising Oregon back Jordan James in the fifth round, a solid value for a player some felt could go on Day 2. Subsequently, San Francisco signed PFSN’s top-rated UDFA running back, Cincinnati’s Corey Kiner."

Kiner was ranked no. 174 overall by CBS sports, meaning they expected Kiner to get picked in Round 5. So it's highly likely both he and James will make the 53-man roster along with Christian McCaffrey. That leaves one more spot for Guerendo or Patrick Taylor Jr. whom the 49ers re-signed this offseason.

"Guerendo should still be viewed as a favorite to earn one of those spots," writes Xie. "Still, it’s interesting that the 49ers added a pair of rookies known for their decisive running styles. For all his physical gifts, Guerendo’s tendency to dance was frustrating at times, as he was an extremely boom-or-bust option in a small sample of carries. His athleticism should carry the day if he’s improved his decisiveness this offseason, but the 49ers have some other options if Shanahan doesn’t trust Guerendo with the RB2 role."

In addition, Guerendo got injured frequently as a rookie just as he did in college. Maybe the 49ers want tougher runners to back up Christian McCaffrey who isn't built to take a bruising anymore.

