Will 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk be a Captain in 2024?
Brandon Aiyuk is many things for the 49ers. He's an All Pro, an elite route runner, an excellent blocker, a vicious competitor and a tone-setter on the field. But he's not a captain.
Last season, the 49ers' captains were Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, George Kittle, Arik Armstead and Fred Warner. Nick Bosa lost his status as a captain because he held out of mandatory minicamp, training camp and preseason.
That's why Aiyuk most likely will not become a captain for the first time this year. He wants to be one of the highest-paid and highest-regarded players on the team, and to achieve that goal he's holding out for a contract extension, just like Bosa did last year. Aiyuk wants the 49ers to acknowledge his importance.
And the 49ers have done just the opposite. They've shown Aiyuk just how replaceable they feel he is. That's why they drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in Round 1.
No player who skips the offseason training programs can be a captain. Because a captain is a player who leads by example on and off the field and always puts the team first. Right now, Aiyuk is putting himself first while Samuel actually practices and leads.
I'm guessing the 49ers' captains this season will be Samuel, Purdy, Williams, Kittle, Bosa and Warner. Those are the six players on the roster that the 49ers feel are the cornerstones of the team and the locker room. Aiyuk is an excellent player, but he'll have to continue to mature before he's part of that select group of leaders.