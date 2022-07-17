Will Brandon Aiyuk Have Over or Under 4.5 Receiving Touchdowns?

Brandon Aiyuk started his 2021 season in the doghouse.

The first four games he was practically lost in the offense due to poor practice habits. However, after those first four games Aiyuk began to pick it up and become featured in the offense. Aiyuk will look to break out this year now that he has a quarterback he can connect with.

Five touchdowns is what Aiyuk mustered up last season, which is decent considering he was buried early in the year. DraftKings sportsbook has decided to set the over/under at 4.5 receiving touchdowns for Aiyuk. He never has put up fewer than five touchdowns in his early career yet.

Will Aiyuk have over or under 4.5 receiving touchdowns in 2022?

Taking the over is a no-brainer here. To put an exact number on it, I think he’ll get six. Aiyuk is one of, if not the best red zone/goal line receiving threat for the 49ers. He works better in tighter spaces than the rest. It’s really his footwork and how he’s able to sell his route. The guy just knows how to shake defenders off him in those tight spaces to create a window.

And with his rapport going strong with Trey Lance, the two should be able to connect consistently in those situations. Best part of all is that defenses are not going to prioritize their focus on Aiyuk in the red zone. With threats such as Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, Aiyuk can mix up his defender to score an easy one. The opportunities will be there for him. It’s all about if he can execute his sharp route-running along with Lance delivering the ball to him at the sweet spot.

Are you taking the over or under of 4.5 receiving touchdowns for Aiyuk this season?