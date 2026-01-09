Klay Kubiak sounds off on the 49ers’ response to the Seahawks loss

The San Francisco 49ers begin their 2025 playoff campaign with a trip to the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening.

Winning the game will be a mammoth task. The 49ers have a depleted roster and could be without Trent Williams, Ricky Pearsall, and all but one linebacker.

The odds are stacked against them, especially after the offense managed just three points against the Seattle Seahawks last Saturday, a result that suggested the roster may be running out of steam at the worst possible time.

How the 49ers are responding after Seattle loss

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Losing in such a manner on Saturday would certainly dampen the spirits in the locker room, especially after winning six straight heading into the game.

But according to offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, while the 49ers know and acknowledge their performance wasn’t up to their usual standard, there is plenty of motivation within the offense to replicate the performances from the weeks prior.

“It is an NFL game. We got punched in the mouth. We didn’t play good and we got beat. That’s what happened," said Kubiak on Thursday with reporters.

"But yeah, I think our guys were a little pissed off. I think they were disappointed. We were all disappointed in how we played and how we coached. It wasn’t our best.

"Anytime that happens, you don’t feel good for a couple days, but then you regroup and, to me, it motivates me and I think it motivates our players to watch the tape. We know we can be better. It wasn’t like we got beat because we can’t do things. We didn’t play good.

"And our players know they can play better and they know that if we play better and we make a few more plays, we’re in that game in the end and we’ve got a chance to win it.

"And so, we take that and we let it motivate us and hopefully it leads to better play this week.”

The performance against the Chicago Bears ranked among the 49ers’ best offensively this season, making the stark contrast with the Seahawks game all the more striking.

Avoiding a one-and-done playoff exit will be crucial for the 49ers, and Williams’ return could make a substantial difference.

While the 49ers’ season can already be seen as a success for reaching playoff-caliber status, a win against an Eagles team that appears beatable could be huge for the organization.

