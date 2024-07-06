Will Nick Bosa Have Over or Under 12.5 Sacks in 2024?
2023 was considered a bit of a "down" year for Nick Bosa.
He was still an amazingly impactful player for the San Francisco 49ers, but the sack numbers weren't as great as they could be for his standards. 10.5 sacks was all he managed last season, which is his lowest numbers since his rookie season when he had nine.
Much of that had to do with his slow start in 2023 due to contract negotiations on his extension that went down to Week 1. That is no longer an issue this year, so Bosa should be perfectly back on track to get back to putting up monstrous sack numbers. DraftKings sportsbook is likely expecting that as they have set the over/under sacks for Bosa at 12.5.
So, will Bosa have over or under 12.5 sacks in 2024?
I'm going to take the over. Even in a "down" year where he started the season off slow, Bosa still managed to put 10.5 sacks 95 total pressures. Both of those numbers should increase with his normal routine back in place leading up to the regular season.
Bosa will also have a new supporting cast of defensive lineman around him, which should be an improvement from the players he had last year. Leonard Floyd could take some of the pressure off and they could possibly line up on the same side. The quality at defensive line is expected to be stronger, so if it does play out that way, then it will only aid Bosa more.
Lastly, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator in Nick Sorensen. A lot of the talk from the players is that he reminds them of when DeMeco Ryans ran the defense. Those years under Ryans, Bosa saw sack numbers of 15.5 and 18.5. I think Sorensen is going to utilize what worked so well for Bosa in those seasons and incorporate them in 2024.
Bosa will return to that clear-cut monster that we are accustomed to seeing with the numbers to match.