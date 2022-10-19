The 49ers have made a trade every year since becoming competitive in 2019.

And while it hasn't been for the most glorified names in football, the acquisitions they have made improved the team. From Emmanuel Sanders to Charles Omenihu, the 49ers have had a knack for acquiring players who can help them.

This year could prove to be no different. Right now, the 49ers have been attached to Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. I sincerely doubt that trade becomes reality, but it is a sign the 49ers are always looking.

"I know we look into everything," said Shanahan. "So I mean if there's something that makes sense and we could pull off, I know we'll never hesitate to do that. It's a hard thing to do for all teams, but that's something we always look into."

Will the 49ers be active at the NFL trade deadline?

I think so and I would suspect it would be for an interior defensive lineman again. Or at least, that is what it will take for them to be active at the trade deadline. Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw have left two holes on the defensive line. And while the 49ers defense has been fine without them for the most part, it still puts a strain on their depth.

Acquiring Omenihu last year aided their depth. Even bringing in Jordan Willis in 2020 helped them as it allowed Armstead to see more snaps inside. I wouldn't expect any trade to be for a popular name as those players are rarely available and would likely be steep to acquire. Not to mention that with so many teams at two or three wins this season, there could be a chance that the trade market has minimal movement. Shanahan was asked if that could hinder or slow-play activity at the trade deadline.

"I don't know. Each year is different," said Shanahan. "It has to do with, not just people's records, but also their depth charts where they're at, people's contracts and stuff for the following year, so I think too much goes into play to just say that would be different just cause of that this year."

A lot can change in the matter of a week on who is available for a trade. But I see the greatest and only likelihood of a trade materializing for the 49ers is if there is an interesting defensive lineman to go after.