Will the 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk Next?

The front office and ownership reportedly wanted to trade him last year and had a deal in place to send him to the Steelers which Kyle Shanahan stopped at the last second.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs after a catch against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
INDIANAPOLIS -- The 49ers just traded Deebo Samuel. Will Brandon Aiyuk be next?

The decision to trade Samuel seemed as much to with money as it did with football. The 49ers owners have spent tons of cash the past few seasons on extensions for Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and Aiyuk and are preparing to spend even more this offseason on an extension for Brock Purdy.

At the Combine this past week, general manager John Lynch said he's working under tighter financial constraints than in the past when the 49ers were among the highest spenders in the NFL. Apparently, those days are over, at least for now.

If the 49ers hadn't traded Samuel, the owners would. have had to give him more than $15 million in a few weeks because of a roster bonus in his contract. So he had to go a.s.a.p.

Which brings us to Aiyuk. Last year, he signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers. According to Over The Cap, Aiyuk's extension includes an option bonus this year that will pay him $22.855 million. I wonder how eager the 49ers owners will be to pay Aiyuk all that cash essentially to rehab this year.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers trade Aiyuk in the next few weeks as well. The front office and ownership reportedly wanted to trade him last year and had a deal in place to send him to the Steelers which Kyle Shanahan stopped at the last second.

I don't think he can stop them this time.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

