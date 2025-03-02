Will the 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk Next?
INDIANAPOLIS -- The 49ers just traded Deebo Samuel. Will Brandon Aiyuk be next?
The decision to trade Samuel seemed as much to with money as it did with football. The 49ers owners have spent tons of cash the past few seasons on extensions for Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and Aiyuk and are preparing to spend even more this offseason on an extension for Brock Purdy.
At the Combine this past week, general manager John Lynch said he's working under tighter financial constraints than in the past when the 49ers were among the highest spenders in the NFL. Apparently, those days are over, at least for now.
If the 49ers hadn't traded Samuel, the owners would. have had to give him more than $15 million in a few weeks because of a roster bonus in his contract. So he had to go a.s.a.p.
Which brings us to Aiyuk. Last year, he signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers. According to Over The Cap, Aiyuk's extension includes an option bonus this year that will pay him $22.855 million. I wonder how eager the 49ers owners will be to pay Aiyuk all that cash essentially to rehab this year.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers trade Aiyuk in the next few weeks as well. The front office and ownership reportedly wanted to trade him last year and had a deal in place to send him to the Steelers which Kyle Shanahan stopped at the last second.
I don't think he can stop them this time.