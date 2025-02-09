All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade for Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons?

Make it happen.

Grant Cohn

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Another elite edge rusher could be available on the trade market.

First Myles Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland. Now, the Cowboys reportedly have discussed the possibility of trading Micah Parsons according to The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

"Normally open with his opinions, the Cowboys' 25-year-old superstar hasn't said much of anything about the team's promotion of Brian Schottenheimer after a surprise parting of ways with head coach Mike McCarthy -- a move Parsons called 'devastating,'" write Pelissero and Rapoport.

"While there have been no trade talks, sources say there have at least been some internal discussions about whether to pay Parsons or trade him for a king's ransom. If the Cowboys are willing to listen, they may get it.

"Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told NFL.com in December that the team will study the wisdom of having so much money invested in so few players, but added: 'I can't imagine there's a scenario where he's not wearing a star on his helmet.' Parsons is due about $24 million on the fifth-year option year on his rookie contract in 2025."

He's also just 25 years old. Some rookies this season will be 24. Parsons hasn't even reached his prime yet and he already is one of the best players in the league. He has 52.5 sacks in just four career seasons.

The 49ers could offer Deebo Samuel and two first-round picks to Dallas for Parsons. That might get the deal done.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

