Will the 49ers Trade for Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons?
Another elite edge rusher could be available on the trade market.
First Myles Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland. Now, the Cowboys reportedly have discussed the possibility of trading Micah Parsons according to The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
"Normally open with his opinions, the Cowboys' 25-year-old superstar hasn't said much of anything about the team's promotion of Brian Schottenheimer after a surprise parting of ways with head coach Mike McCarthy -- a move Parsons called 'devastating,'" write Pelissero and Rapoport.
"While there have been no trade talks, sources say there have at least been some internal discussions about whether to pay Parsons or trade him for a king's ransom. If the Cowboys are willing to listen, they may get it.
"Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told NFL.com in December that the team will study the wisdom of having so much money invested in so few players, but added: 'I can't imagine there's a scenario where he's not wearing a star on his helmet.' Parsons is due about $24 million on the fifth-year option year on his rookie contract in 2025."
He's also just 25 years old. Some rookies this season will be 24. Parsons hasn't even reached his prime yet and he already is one of the best players in the league. He has 52.5 sacks in just four career seasons.
The 49ers could offer Deebo Samuel and two first-round picks to Dallas for Parsons. That might get the deal done.
Make it happen.