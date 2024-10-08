Will the 49ers Try to Re-Hire Robert Saleh in the Next Few Weeks?
What an opportunity for the 49ers.
The New York Jets, one of the worst franchises in football, just fired their head coach Robert Saleh just five games into the season. The Jets currently have the same record as the 49ers -- 2-3. And their defense is excellent. Their issue is their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. He's old and washed up. Saleh wasn't their problem.
But now he's a free agent, and the 49ers happen to need a defensive coordinator.
Their current defensive coordinator, Nick Sorensen, isn't doing so well. Nick Bosa called him out after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals for not adjusting quickly enough in the 49ers' defeats. Sounds like Sorensen is losing the confidence of the players.
If the 49ers defense struggles in the next three games -- against the Seahawks, the Chiefs and the Cowboys -- I could see the 49ers making a coaching change at the bye week. They may have no choice.
The 49ers possibly could replace Sorensen with assistant head coach Brandon Staley, who has a defensive background. But he's part of the current staff that isn't adjusting quickly enough mid -game. I don't see how promoting him would fix the 49ers' issues.
Saleh is a much better defensive coach than Sorensen and Staley. Saleh is one of the best defensive coaches in the league. Which means the 49ers need to make him an offer he can't refuse because he has the ability to save their season which already is on the brink of collapse.