The Worst-Case Scenario for the 49ers Offense in 2025

There are lots of reasons to be optimistic about the 49ers offense in 2025. This is not one of them.

Grant Cohn

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) react after a touchdown by Kittle during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
There are lots of reasons to be optimistic about the 49ers offense in 2025.

It couldn't possible suffer more bad luck than it did in 2024, plus the 49ers' schedule is relatively easy. In addition, Kyle Shanahan's offenses always produce no matter who's on the field. So they won't be bad.

But the worst-case scenario for the 49ers' offense, according to Bleacher Report, is that it will look a lot like it did last season.

"The ingredients are there on paper, but there's something precarious about the way the offense is built right now," writes Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine.

"Aiyuk is not expected to be back by the beginning of the season and could miss at least the first four games of the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list. That could put a lot of pressure on a 31-year-old George Kittle to be the focal point of the passing game.

"Williams might plan to play into his 40s, but the list of 37-year-olds who have remained healthy and played at an elite level isn't very long. He is a special player so it's possible, but it's just another thing that feels like it could go wrong.

"That being said, it's hard to envision this offense finishing in the bottom half of the league.

I agree with Ballentine that the floor of the 49ers' offense is high simply because of Shanahan's scheme. But he didn't mention Christian McCaffrey, who just turned 29. The worst-case scenario for the 49ers is that McCaffrey will not bounce back to his pre-injury form and that the offense once again will struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone.

Finally, the worst-case scenario is that Purdy will continue to play like he did in 2024 and that his special 2023 season will begin to seem like an aberration. That would be a disaster.

