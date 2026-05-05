3 49ers Rookies Who Will Likely be Multi-Year Contributors

It will be extremely difficult for the majority of the rookies on the San Francisco 49ers to be helpful in 2026.

Even Kyle Shanahan acknowledges that. But it also goes beyond this season. A lot of players that the 49ers drafted this year aren't going to contribute to them at all.

Several players are projects and are unlikely to pan out. However, three 49ers rookies are likely to be multi-year contributors, including in 2026.

De'Zhaun Stribling

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) breaks the tackle attempt by Tulane Green Wave defensive back Isaiah Wadsworth (8) during the first half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It may have been a reach to take Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling 33rd overall, but he has a good chance to help the 49ers for the foreseeable future.

Now, I wouldn't expect him to ever be close to a No. 1 receiver or even a true No. 2. However, his skillset is an excellent fit on the 49ers.

Stribling is fast, which is showcased on his vertical routes. That is what's been missing from the 49ers' offense since Marquise Goodwin was there.

He can also do some damage with the ball in his hands. The 49ers lost that part of their offense the last two years, so he should provide a boost there.

Last but not least, he's an incredible and willing blocker. All of these traits are what will allow him to receive adequate playing time and be a key contributor for years to come.

Romello Height

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) rushes the line during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ever since Dee Ford, the 49ers have lacked a complementary pass rusher opposite Nick Bosa. They had that with Bryce Huff last season, and it was looking fantastic until Bosa tore his ACL.

The 49ers are hoping to recreate that with Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height. Yes, he has only one year of noteworthy production, and he's 25 years old. Those are reasons to be down on him.

Still, the 49ers didn't draft him, thinking he could be a star. They just need him to be an effective situational pass rusher, which he proved last year. He's used to being a complementary player.

That won't change with the 49ers. Of course, he will need to put it all together, but he has a clear runway to be a contributor for the next few seasons.

Gracen Halton

Sep 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) reacts against the Temple Owls in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Drafting another defensive tackle may have been head-scratching to some 49ers fans, but it was sensible to add Oklahoma's Gracen Halton. He's more adept as a pass rusher than a run defender.

That is what the 49ers are banking on with him. They have Alfred Collins and C.J. West as the run-defending players, while Halton can be the situational pass rusher in a rotation.

Depth on the defensive line is never a bad idea, either. The 49ers rotate their defensive linemen a fair amount so that Halton can fit in as a key role player on passing downs.