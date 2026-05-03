PFF Gives San Francisco 49ers a Brutal 2026 NFL Draft Grade

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 draft reflected their intentions for the upcoming season.

Their goal is evidently to keep as much of their core together as possible and make a push for the Super Bowl. Rather than targeting immediate-impact starters, most of their selections appear to be long-term or depth additions, with many viewed as reaches.

Pro Football Focus has since put the class under the microscope, delivering a harsh but fair overall grade.

The 49ers dealt with a brutal grade

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The 49ers front office received a low grade (D) from PFF for their 2026 NFL Draft, largely due to a strategy that prioritized internal evaluations over consensus rankings. The team made eight selections after originally having six picks, adding moderate overall value (1.231 wins above average), but many of their picks were considered reaches compared to PFF’s big board.

Their top selection, wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, was viewed as the biggest reach, taken far earlier than what was expected. However, his physical style, blocking ability, and fit within head coach Kyle Shanahan’s system were seen as key reasons for the choice. Despite concerns about his ability to separate from defenders, his competitiveness and vertical threat potential were positives.

One of the more promising additions was edge rusher Romello Height, who recorded an elite 92.5 PFF grade in 2025, making him the highest-graded player in the 49ers’ 2026 draft class. His pass-rushing ability adds upside to the defensive front, addressing a key need heading into the new season.

The 49ers also focused heavily on strengthening the trenches and run game. Offensive linemen Carver Willis and Enrique Cruz Jr. were added to improve depth, with Willis especially standing out for his strong run-blocking performance.

But for PFF, Willis was the 49ers’ biggest reach relative to his projection. He was selected at No. 127 despite being ranked 398th, suggesting he wasn’t expected to be drafted at all. The same applies to linebacker Jaden Dugger and Cruz Jr.

With that in mind, it's clear that additional picks across defense and offense suggested an attempt to build depth rather than target elite, consensus talent that can make an impact from Day 1.

While the draft class fits the team’s identity and system, its perceived lack of value relative to rankings makes it a risky group with uncertain outcomes heading into the season.

Considering how successful San Francisco’s free agency was, this draft had the potential to elevate them into genuine Super Bowl contenders, despite still having a few areas in need of improvement.