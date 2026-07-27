3 Early 49ers Injuries Are Already Creating Roster Opportunities
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Injuries are always going to be one of the big stories of training camp. While Romello Height went down with cramps, it does not appear to be serious. The team is also missing Andrew Farmer, although he was unlikely to make the roster. Three other more significant injuries are injuries that are opening the door for some notable names, though.
San Francisco 49ers Facing Notable Injuries Early In Training Camp
Christian Kirk
Christian Kirk has not been able to get his footing with the 49ers. The veteran hurt his calf and missed the first two practices. Kirk is entering his ninth NFL season and dropped from 787 yards in 2023 to 378 in 2024 and then 239 yards last year. His contract would not be a hindrance if the team decided to part ways with him before the season.
This is opening a major role for De’Zhaun Stribling, and the rookie appears to be hitting the ground running. Still, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins are also able to take advantage of the absence.
Vederien Lowe
Lowe is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss some time. High ankle sprains can be tricky, so he might be out multiple weeks. This is opening the door for significant work from both Austen Plesants and Enrique Cruz. Cruz is most valuable as a fifth-round rookie.
Lowe makes just enough guaranteed money that the team is unlikely to release him. However, Cruz getting those reps might give the team confidence to keep Lowe on the PUP through the start of the regular season. If Cruz struggles, the team might be looking for him to get back into the lineup sooner.
Gracen Halton
Halton suffered a bruised knee on the first day of practice. He should not miss significant time, but it is a big deal that a rookie is not on the field in the early days of training camp. It takes much longer for rookies to catch up and adjust to the NFL.
The team has already signed Kevin Givens, who has proven to be reliable depth in the past. So, he might not just be a player who is here for training camp; he could be on the active roster. The loss of practice time for Halton also opens the door for Sebastian Valdez, and rookie UDFA Bryson Eason and Jams Thompson. Everyone gets a small bump up on the totem pole.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley