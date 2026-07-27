3 Early 49ers Injuries Are Already Creating Roster Opportunities

Injuries are always going to be one of the big stories of training camp. While Romello Height went down with cramps, it does not appear to be serious. The team is also missing Andrew Farmer, although he was unlikely to make the roster. Three other more significant injuries are injuries that are opening the door for some notable names, though.

San Francisco 49ers Facing Notable Injuries Early In Training Camp

Christian Kirk

Christian Kirk has not been able to get his footing with the 49ers. The veteran hurt his calf and missed the first two practices. Kirk is entering his ninth NFL season and dropped from 787 yards in 2023 to 378 in 2024 and then 239 yards last year. His contract would not be a hindrance if the team decided to part ways with him before the season.

This is opening a major role for De’Zhaun Stribling, and the rookie appears to be hitting the ground running. Still, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins are also able to take advantage of the absence.

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Vederien Lowe

Lowe is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss some time. High ankle sprains can be tricky, so he might be out multiple weeks. This is opening the door for significant work from both Austen Plesants and Enrique Cruz. Cruz is most valuable as a fifth-round rookie.

Lowe makes just enough guaranteed money that the team is unlikely to release him. However, Cruz getting those reps might give the team confidence to keep Lowe on the PUP through the start of the regular season. If Cruz struggles, the team might be looking for him to get back into the lineup sooner.

Gracen Halton

Halton suffered a bruised knee on the first day of practice. He should not miss significant time, but it is a big deal that a rookie is not on the field in the early days of training camp. It takes much longer for rookies to catch up and adjust to the NFL.

The team has already signed Kevin Givens, who has proven to be reliable depth in the past. So, he might not just be a player who is here for training camp; he could be on the active roster. The loss of practice time for Halton also opens the door for Sebastian Valdez, and rookie UDFA Bryson Eason and Jams Thompson. Everyone gets a small bump up on the totem pole.