3 Plays That Influenced 49ers Week 1 Win vs. Rams

What a win for the San Francisco 49ers in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams. They proved that arriving a week early was the right call.

It played a significant role in their victory. However, they still needed to go out there and execute to seal the deal. That said, here are three plays that heavily influenced the 49ers' win against the Rams.

Renardo Green denies momentum

The ugliest play of the game from the 49ers was when Brock Purdy threw an interception. It was an ill-advised throw that seemed to begin a momentum shift in favor of the Rams.

Los Angeles ran the ball five times in a row for a total of 34 yards that got them to the 49ers' 35-yard line. The Rams were building up to score it felt like.

However, when Sean McVay called the first pass play for Matthew Stafford on that drive, it was a grave mistake. Stafford took a shot for his star receiver, Puka Nacua, down the field on the right sideline.

It was a terrible throw that allowed Renardo Green to break on the ball as he was in zone coverage underneath. Green high-pointed the ball brilliantly and managed to keep his feet in bounds.

What looked like what was going to be a scoring drive for the Rams ended up being a waste. Green registered his first pick since his rookie season and continued to play strongly after that.

"Superman" Fred Warner

At the 3:46 mark of the third quarter, the 49ers held a 17-7 lead over the Rams. However, Los Angeles was primed to score and cut the lead down to three, as they were on the 49ers' one-yard line.

It seemed inevitable that they'd surrender a touchdown, but "Superman" Fred Warner had a different idea. The Rams oddly went with a quarterback sneak on fourth down instead of handing it off to Kyren Williams.

Warner sniffed that out and fired off as soon as the ball was snapped to meet Stafford head-on. Stafford stood no chance, as sneaks aren't favorable for him, especially against Warner.

The 49ers made the greatest defensive stand of the game thanks to Warner. This stand had shades of the Thursday night game last season, when the 49ers made an incredible stand as well.

Instead of keeping the game close, the 49ers denied the Rams. It stopped their momentum and swung it to the 49ers' offense.

Game. Blouses.

Immediately following the astonishing defensive goal line stand, the 49ers' offense made it a mission to call it "Game. Blouses," despite starting from their own one-yard line.

Sure enough, they succeeded. The 49ers didn't face a single third down on that drive. All the momentum was theirs. Not even 99 yards of field could stop this.

There isn't a specific play that meant more than the other on this drive. Maybe the second down from their own one-yard line, where Brock Purdy hit Luke Farrell for 14 yards to give them breathing space.

Aside from that, this was the "Game. Blouses," drive, for anyone who has ever watched Chappelle's Show.