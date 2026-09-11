10 Biggest Takeaways From 49ers Week 1 Australia Win vs. Rams

What a beatdown. The San Francisco 49ers demolished the Los Angeles Rams in Australia, 27-7, to start the year 1-0.

It's crazy that the Rams advocated to the NFL for the 49ers to be their opponent in Australia, just for them to lose embarrassingly. That said, here are the 10 biggest takeaways from the 49ers' Week 1 win against the Rams.

De'Zhaun Stribling injury

Part of the excitement for this game was to see rookie receiver De'Zhaun Stribling in action. Unfortunately, Stribling left the game with an ankle injury and would not return.

His injury was non-contact, and he couldn't place any weight on his ankle. The 49ers are calling it an "ankle," but I wouldn't rule out an Achilles tendon tear. Hopefully, that's not the case.

Nick Bosa looks perfectly fine

I was concerned with how Nick Bosa would look in this game after missing the bulk of training camp with tendinitis/soreness in his surgically repaired knee.

Turns out, he's perfectly fine. If he wasn't wearing a brace, you could've told me he never tore his ACL, and I would've believed you. So long as his knee issues are over with, the 49ers' defense will prosper.

Brock Purdy shines bright

Outside of his one horrible interception, Brock Purdy shined brightly in this game. His performance today is up there with some of his better ones in his career.

He didn't try to do too much, which is always his undoing. He played within himself and got the ball out promptly to his weapons. If he looks like this every week, he'll replicate or one-up his 2023 season.

Mike Evans makes passing easy

Part of why Purdy was sharp against the Rams was thanks to Mike Evans. He was the ultimate chain-mover for the 49ers' offense. Anytime they needed a first down, Evans was the man to do it.

His highlight play was the goal-line fade Purdy threw to him for a touchdown. That is exactly why the 49ers signed him, and he didn't show any signs of slowing down after missing time in camp.

Running the ball by committee

Kyle Shanahan said in the offseason that he wanted to reduce Christian McCaffrey's workload. He proved that today by running the ball by committee.

Rookie Kaleon Black received more carries (14) than McCaffrey (10). It helped keep McCaffrey fresh and efficient. The running game was fun to watch again. Expect this to remain a staple throughout the season.

George Kittle isn't fully fit

As amazing as it was to see George Kittle return in eight months from a torn Achilles, it became clear early on that he isn't fully fit.

Kittle looked slow and maybe even a bit unsure of himself. He may run hard and be explosive in practice, but everything changes in a game. I wouldn't worry about him, but the 49ers needed to limit his snaps for now.

Fred Warner is still a monster

In case anyone foolishly forgot, Fred Warner reminded everyone that he's still a monster, highlighted by his forced fumble in the second half. How on earth is he so accurate with that?

As usual, he's a heat-seeking missile wearing a football helmet, pads, and a jersey. He picked up right where he left off before his ankle fracture. Warner showed zero signs of decline, which means the 49ers' defense will be a lethal unit.

Interior defensive line is sketchy

Probably the most concerning part of this impressive win by the 49ers was their interior defensive line. It's sketchy, like really sketchy. They were getting bullied in the first half against the run.

The depth was already thin with Alfred Collins out for the year, even though he wasn't impactful. But C.J. West was getting mauled all game. It wasn't until they gave rookie Gracen Halton a chance that they settled down.

That's what they're going to have to do moving forward. Otherwise, offenses will have the 49ers' interior defensive line circled to attack this season.

Raheem Morris' scheme looks sweet

I'm going to toot my horn on this one. When Robert Saleh predictably left for a head coaching job, the only coach who made perfect sense to replace him was Raheem Morris.

It may just be one game, but Morris' scheme looks sweet. Seeing five players on the defensive line is a fun new dynamic that will benefit them.

His disguises are also sound, which forced Matthew Stafford to hold the ball quite a bit. Even his blitz calls were perfectly timed and creative. The 49ers' defense is in excellent hands with Morris.

Arriving in Australia early pays off

It was clear before, but it's definitely clear and proves now that arriving in Australia a week early before this game was a wise move by the 49ers.

The Rams are insane for thinking they could just slide into this game 24 hours before arriving. The 49ers were the more lively team, and it showed. Round of applause for them having a brain, unlike the Rams.