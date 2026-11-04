3 Trade Deadline Targets for 49ers Who Fit Raheem Morris's Scheme
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When you think of the San Francisco 49ers edge rushers, you typically think of a long-armed, strong run defender who can slide inside on pass-rushing downs. Mykel Williams and Keion White tend to fit that mold. They were additions when the team ran their old scheme, though.
San Francisco 49ers Could Add a Different Type of Player at Trade Deadline
With Raheem Morris, they are more multiple. They lean on speed rushers and players who can drop into coverage more. That is why they drafted Romello Height, who plays the same position as Williams, but is more than 2 inches shorter, 21 pounds lighter, and has arms that are inches shorter based on their combine measurements.
With that in mind, Daniel Popper of The Athletic listed three speed rushers as options for the 49ers at the trade deadline. While a 49ers team of the past would never add these options, the Morris version would see them as fits.
Will McDonald, New York Jets
McDonald is similar in height and weight to Romello Height, but he has longer arms and more proven pass rush production in the NFL. He could be a one-year rental, so he would not stall the development of Height in the long term. Still, with 18.5 sacks in the past two years combined and three sacks already this year, he would be a great addition.
Nolan Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Smith is a former first-round pick in the fourth year of his rookie contract. So the acquiring team could add Smith this year and have him on the fifth-year option next year. Smith is a Super Bowl winner and starter on the Eagles' defense. His game is based on speed, but he could be a strong mentor for Height and would fit this defense more than units in the past. Smith already has four sacks this season.
K’Lavon Chaisson, Washington Commanders
Chaisson is another former first-round pick. He is a bit older than Smith and McDonald, but he is still just 27 years old. Chaisson is not much of a run defender, which is why he has bounced around the NFL. Still, he has 3.5 sacks this year and had 7.5 sacks on the Patriots last year. He also added three sacks in the Patriots' playoff run last year. He has proven playoff experience and would be a good fit for a rental.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley