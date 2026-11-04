3 Trade Deadline Targets for 49ers Who Fit Raheem Morris's Scheme

When you think of the San Francisco 49ers edge rushers, you typically think of a long-armed, strong run defender who can slide inside on pass-rushing downs. Mykel Williams and Keion White tend to fit that mold. They were additions when the team ran their old scheme, though.

San Francisco 49ers Could Add a Different Type of Player at Trade Deadline

With Raheem Morris, they are more multiple. They lean on speed rushers and players who can drop into coverage more. That is why they drafted Romello Height, who plays the same position as Williams, but is more than 2 inches shorter, 21 pounds lighter, and has arms that are inches shorter based on their combine measurements.

With that in mind, Daniel Popper of The Athletic listed three speed rushers as options for the 49ers at the trade deadline. While a 49ers team of the past would never add these options, the Morris version would see them as fits.

Will McDonald, New York Jets

McDonald is similar in height and weight to Romello Height, but he has longer arms and more proven pass rush production in the NFL. He could be a one-year rental, so he would not stall the development of Height in the long term. Still, with 18.5 sacks in the past two years combined and three sacks already this year, he would be a great addition.

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Nolan Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith is a former first-round pick in the fourth year of his rookie contract. So the acquiring team could add Smith this year and have him on the fifth-year option next year. Smith is a Super Bowl winner and starter on the Eagles' defense. His game is based on speed, but he could be a strong mentor for Height and would fit this defense more than units in the past. Smith already has four sacks this season.

K’Lavon Chaisson, Washington Commanders

Chaisson is another former first-round pick. He is a bit older than Smith and McDonald, but he is still just 27 years old. Chaisson is not much of a run defender, which is why he has bounced around the NFL. Still, he has 3.5 sacks this year and had 7.5 sacks on the Patriots last year. He also added three sacks in the Patriots' playoff run last year. He has proven playoff experience and would be a good fit for a rental.