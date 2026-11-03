The 49ers Most Underrated Trade Deadline Options
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The San Francisco 49ers are likely to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. While there are some names that get tossed around often, who are some lesser-discussed options that are realistic fits for the 49ers?
4 Realistic Names San Francisco 49ers Could Target
Jermaine Johnson, Tennessee Titans
Johnson is a former first-rounder by the New York Jets when Robert Saleh was the Jets' coach. Now that he is the Titans coach, he traded for Johnson. Still, Johnson is in the last year of his rookie deal and will be a free agent. He likes Saleh, but money will talk, and the Titans could lose him. So, a trade makes sense. Raheem Morris has changed the defense, but Johnson is still a strong fit.
Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
Bateman is 27 years old and is signed through 2029. However, a new coaching staff and off-the-field questions have brought up some trade speculation. Adding to that, the Ravens are now 4-4, in last place in their division, and they just lost Lamar Jackson for what appears to be the rest of the season. Selling Bateman now makes sense.
His speed in the 49ers would be a bit of a missing piece right now, and he might not cost the team too much to acquire.
Kingsley Suamataia, Kansas City Chiefs
It appears as though the only realistic name to upgrade the 49ers' left guard situation would be Landon Dickerson. However, Suamataia is a name to watch after being benched by the Kansas City Chiefs twice this season. The former second-round pick has had a lot of ups and downs with the Chiefs but appears to be in their doghouse right now.
Suamataia is in his third NFL season and could start for the 49ers for the next two seasons. The Chiefs are in buy-mode, so the 49ers might need to add a player to get Suamataia back. However, someone like Tatum Bethune might be all that it takes.
Amik Robertson, Washington Commanders
Robertson is signed through the 2027 season, but an acquiring team could save $7M by moving on from him. So, the Commanders will likely cut him after the year. Still, the veteran has slot and outside experience. He replaced Jack Jones on the Las Vegas Raiders last year and could replace Jones again this year if the 49ers trade for him.
More than that, he gives them protection if Stout is hurt again or remains hurt. The only question is if Washington thinks they are in contention in a poor NFC East.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley