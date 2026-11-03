The 49ers Most Underrated Trade Deadline Options

The San Francisco 49ers are likely to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. While there are some names that get tossed around often, who are some lesser-discussed options that are realistic fits for the 49ers?

4 Realistic Names San Francisco 49ers Could Target

Jermaine Johnson, Tennessee Titans

Johnson is a former first-rounder by the New York Jets when Robert Saleh was the Jets' coach. Now that he is the Titans coach, he traded for Johnson. Still, Johnson is in the last year of his rookie deal and will be a free agent. He likes Saleh, but money will talk, and the Titans could lose him. So, a trade makes sense. Raheem Morris has changed the defense, but Johnson is still a strong fit.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Bateman is 27 years old and is signed through 2029. However, a new coaching staff and off-the-field questions have brought up some trade speculation. Adding to that, the Ravens are now 4-4, in last place in their division, and they just lost Lamar Jackson for what appears to be the rest of the season. Selling Bateman now makes sense.

His speed in the 49ers would be a bit of a missing piece right now, and he might not cost the team too much to acquire.

Kingsley Suamataia, Kansas City Chiefs

It appears as though the only realistic name to upgrade the 49ers' left guard situation would be Landon Dickerson. However, Suamataia is a name to watch after being benched by the Kansas City Chiefs twice this season. The former second-round pick has had a lot of ups and downs with the Chiefs but appears to be in their doghouse right now.

Suamataia is in his third NFL season and could start for the 49ers for the next two seasons. The Chiefs are in buy-mode, so the 49ers might need to add a player to get Suamataia back. However, someone like Tatum Bethune might be all that it takes.

Amik Robertson, Washington Commanders

Robertson is signed through the 2027 season, but an acquiring team could save $7M by moving on from him. So, the Commanders will likely cut him after the year. Still, the veteran has slot and outside experience. He replaced Jack Jones on the Las Vegas Raiders last year and could replace Jones again this year if the 49ers trade for him.

More than that, he gives them protection if Stout is hurt again or remains hurt. The only question is if Washington thinks they are in contention in a poor NFC East.