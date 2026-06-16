49ers 2026 roster ranking: No 71-70

With the San Francisco 49ers roster set between now and the start of training camp, it is a good time to review the 90-man roster and see where the team currently stands. Who are the most important players in 2026? This ranking goes through the 49ers, who will impact games the most this season. We left off with the number 72 player.

San Francisco 49ers roster ranking: No. 71-70

No. 71 Safety Jalen Stroman

Stroman is a rookie UDFA from Notre Dame. In some ways, this is a pretty high ranking for a player the team did not draft. Most UDFAs will just hope to get on the practice squad, and this ranking would suggest he has a great chance to end up there.

The safety depth chart also suggests Stroman could find a way to get on the roster. They have their two key starters in Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown. However, Brown still does not have the firmest lock on his job.

Still, at depth, they have Marques Sigle and Ashtyn Davis. Sigle was a five-round pick from last year. He got off to a hot start but was benched early in the year. Davis was just signed after the draft. After that, you can argue Stroman has a case for the fifth safety spot. He could be an injury away from making the team.

At the same time, Patrick McMorris and Derrick Canteen are on the depth chart as well, and Stroman has to clear those two first. His success would be the best of the three, but that only gets him to 71st.

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No. 70 Punter Corliss Waitman

Waitman is one of the tougher players to rank. They signed him in free agency, and all indications were that he would be in a competition at training camp. However, as of now, he is the only punter on the roster. The team is awaiting Jack Bouwmeester to settle a visa issue, and he should compete in training camp after that.

So, on paper, he is the starting punter and should be a lot higher. However, he tore his ACL in 2023 and has not been as effective over the past two years. The Pittsburgh Steelers let him walk in free agency, and the 49ers likely view him as a placeholder. If Bouwmeester gets cleared in time, he has a better chance of making the roster. So, Waitman is viewed as replaceable at a minor position and has to sit at 70.