49ers 2026 roster ranking: No. 72-71

As the San Francisco 49ers get closer to training camp, we will continue to count down the 90-man roster and break down the most important players entering the 2026 season. The ranking last left off with the number 73 overall player.

San Francisco 49ers roster ranking: No. 72-71

No. 72 Cornerback Jakob Robinson

Robinson was a rookie UDFA from BYU. He flashed in the preseason, and it looked like he locked down the backup slot job. However, he fractured his forearm in the 49ers' preseason finale and ended his season on the injured reserve. He will come for his second year motivated to make the team, but things just got a lot harder for him.

The 49ers have a new defensive coordinator, and Raheem Morris brought in a lot of fresh faces. The three starters are coming back, and Robinson did not push them for chances. Then, the team added Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, and Ephesians Prysock. The worst addition for Robinson might be Hobbs, who has experience in the slot.

The team has six cornerbacks ahead of him entering the year, and he might be third in the slot line now. It will take a special teams impact for him to make the roster this year.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 71 Defensive Lineman Bryson Eason

Eason is a rookie UDFA from Tennessee. He had draft expectations and was invited to the NFL Combine. While he did get sixth-round grades before the draft, he fell out of the draft and signed with the 49ers. Being a prized UDFA means that he has a shot to fight for a roster spot this offseason.

The 49ers have four clear interior linemen over him, so he can only rise so high in the rankings. Still, he was viewed as a better prospect than James Thompson. Thompson is another rookie UDFA competing for a spot.

Then, Eason would be competing with Sebastian Valdez and Evan Anderson for the fifth interior lineman spot. That spot does not guarantee a roster job, but it does guarantee practice squad work. The 49ers kept Anderson and Valdez last year, so Eason might just have to beat one of the two to be in the mix for the roster.

Anderson was a UDFA in 2024, and Valdez was a UDFA, so while they have more experience, Eason should feel that he can come in and compete with them. He could make it to the practice squad.