The countdown to training camp is underway, which is a great time to count down the San Francisco 49ers roster. This is a good look at the roster from the 90th most important player all the way down to who matters the most. Our latest ranking left off at number 75 overall.

San Francisco 49ers roster ranking: No. 75

75. Edge Rusher, William Bradley-King

Bradley-King is entering his second year with the 49ers. However, he has been in the NFL since 2021. He was a 7th-round pick for Washington. He spent two years on the active roster and then spent the last two years of his rookie contract with the Commanders on their practice squad.

The New England Patriots claimed him off of the practice squad in 2023 and he finished the year there. Then, in 2024, he spent time with the Miami Dolphins. In 2025 the 49er signed him and he made their practice squad. He stayed on the practice squad through the entire year and is back to compete for a spot again.

However, the 49ers' edge rusher depth chart is not any weaker. The team lost Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams last year and did not call Bradley-King up from the practice squad. Now they added Cam Sample. Romello Height and even UDFA rookie Mikail Kamara, who is ahead of Bradley-King on this ranking.

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No. 74. Defensive Tackle James Thompson

Thompson is a rookie UDFA from Illinois. He spent five years at Wisconsin before spending his sixth year with the Fighting Illini. Thompson gained the extra eligibility because of an Achilles injury in 2020 and a season-ending pectoral injury in 2024.

Thompsom was invited to the NFL combine, so there was a lot of interest in him pre-draft. However, he failed to he did not have the physical traits to demand a draft pick. The reason he is up to 74 is that he is well-polished at the position; the room is not deep.

It is easy to put Osa Odighizuwa, Alfred Collins, Gracen Halton, and CJ West over Thompson. However, the fifth interior lineman competition will come down to Thompson, Bryson Eason, Evan Anderson, and Sebastian Valdez. Eason is a rookie UDFA, just like Thompson. Valdez was a UDFA in 2025, and Anderson was a UDFA in 2024.

All three of them came in higher than Thompson on this list, but all four could win the fifth lineman spot.