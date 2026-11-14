49ers Have 6 Players Poised for Second-Half Breakouts

Now that the San Francisco 49ers are at the halfway point of the 2026 season, who are some players poised to look better in the second half than they did in the first half?

6 San Francisco 49ers poised for strong second halves

Malik Mustapha

Mustapha should have a better second half considering he played 48 snaps in the first four weeks as a reserve. An injury pushed him back into the lineup, and he does not appear to be giving it up. The 49ers rotated three safeties in Week 9, and he led the trio in snaps. This could lead to a strong finish.

Jaden Dugger

The 49ers have put a lot on the rookie fifth-round pick’s plate. He has played a surprising 254 snaps. Dugger was expected to be a projectable player with more ceiling than immediate impact. So, the ceiling from here could get better.

Osa Odighizuwa

Odighizuwa had to carry an injured defensive line all season. Now, the team added DeForest Buckner, and they are getting C.J. West back healthy soon. They just got James Thompson back healthy as well so things are about to get a lot easier for the offseason trade acquisition.

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Mykel Williams

Williams is a second-year player coming back from an ACL injury. It is going to take him time to get into the swing of things. Still, he already matched his sack total from his rookie season. With Nick Bosa back and the interior stronger, Williams should get better.

Romello Height

Height was asked to take on a lot. At his best, he is a Bryce Huff type of player who does not take many run defense snaps. However, He has 150 pass rush snaps compared to 78 run defense snaps. Last year, Huff had 400 pass rush snaps and 172 run defense snaps. Now that Bosa and Williams are back to defend the run, the team should lean into asking Height to rush the passer. His numbers could improve without the burden of run defense.

Jordan Watkins

Watkins has been on fire in the past three weeks and has taken a step forward in year two. The 49ers are starting to get crowded at wide receiver, but between Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, and Deebo Samuel, it appears someone will be missing time. This will leave snaps open for the former fourth-round pick. He could continue to flash to end the year.