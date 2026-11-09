How the 49ers' Trade Deadline Plans have Shifted After Their Week 9 Win
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The San Francisco 49ers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 to move to 7-1 just two days before the NFL trade deadline. Returning from the bye week, the game has changed the team's trade deadline needs.
San Francisco 49ers Trade Deadline Needs Change After Week 9 Win
Need for Offense Greatly Reduced
The talk of the 49ers adding to the offensive line or a skill player like a receiver seems to be gone. Connor Colby has been up and down and appears to be matchup-dependent. Still, he has shown that he is a capable enough starter, even if they could improve the spot.
At receiver, the 49ers got Demarcus Robinson back healthy. Jordan Watkins has strung three solid games together. Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel will be back soon, as will De’Zhaun Stribling.
All of a sudden, it does not look like the team needs a wide receiver as much as they have in recent weeks.
49ers Need Edge Rusher Help
Nick Bosa returned from injury but looked a bit slow as he is still working himself back from a calf injury. Former first-round pick Mykel Williams had the bye week to reset and came out flat. Rookie Romello Height has not seen enough consistent growth, and Keion White is a rotational runner.
With DeForest Buckner added to the interior, it is starting to look like the biggest need right now is an edge rusher. Khalil Mack has been speculated to the 49ers for weeks. Sitting at 0-8, the Los Angeles Chargers might finally be ready to make a trade.
Secondary is the 49ers' next need
If the 49ers cannot add to the front seven, they need to find a way to add to the secondary. Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir might be back soon, but both suffered injuries in Week 9. With Jack Jones cut and Nate Hobbs inactive, the team was quite thin at cornerback.
Hobbs might be getting a helmet soon, and Ephesians Prysock is being eased in. Still, another cornerback would not hurt.
The team could also add a safety. They rotated three safeties and mixed and matched who played with each other. Malik Mustapha was benched to start the year. Marques Sigle was benched last year. Ji’Ayir Brown has been benched throughout his career.
The team has three options at safety, and at the same time, they do not have a long-term option at safety. It is an underrated need.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley