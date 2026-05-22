The 49ers' Best Kept Secret Might Not be a Secret Much Longer

The San Francisco 49ers may already have their plan at tight end for the start of the 2026 season, and it could involve a much larger role for Jake Tonges. According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, that may not be a bad thing for the 49ers at all.

Is Jake Tonges the San Francisco 49ers' secret weapon?

Sobleski recently highlighted a best-kept secret for every NFL team and selected Tonges for the 49ers. Considering how he performed when given opportunities last season, it is understandable why there is growing attention around his role entering 2026.

Tonges started from Weeks 2 through 6 last season and averaged 4.4 catches and 41.8 receiving yards per game during that stretch. Later in the season, when George Kittle missed more time, Tonges continued to produce. In Week 17, he posted seven catches for 60 yards, then added six catches for 73 yards across the team’s two postseason games.

He is obviously not on Kittle’s level, but the production was impressive considering Tonges entered the league as an undrafted free agent who was originally released by the Chicago Bears. For a player who was not expected to become a major contributor, he handled the role well when the 49ers needed him.

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The question now becomes whether he can sustain that level of play over a larger sample size. Defenses now have more film on him, and opposing teams will spend more time preparing for how the 49ers use him in the offense.

There is also a realistic chance Tonges opens the season in a major role again. Kittle is continuing to recover from the Achilles injury he suffered late last year, and Tonges may end up starting in Week 1 while taking on significant snaps early in the season.

What stands out is how much confidence the 49ers appear to have in him. Despite Kittle’s injury situation, the team did very little at tight end during the offseason. They did not aggressively pursue another receiving tight end and instead seem comfortable relying on Tonges if Kittle misses time.

The depth chart behind him also supports that idea. The other tight ends on the roster are viewed more as blockers and are not expected to replace the receiving production Tonges can provide. Because of that, it is clear the coaching staff believes Tonges can handle a legitimate offensive role if needed.

That may seem like a lot to ask from a player with fewer than eight games of significant NFL production, but Tonges has spent the past two seasons developing within the system. The 49ers coaching staff has consistently kept him around, and it appears they believe he is ready for a larger opportunity.

If Kittle misses time early in the season, Tonges may quickly go from an overlooked depth player to one of the more important pieces of the 49ers offense.