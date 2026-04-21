49ers' Brock Purdy and Fred Warner Provide Positive Injury News

The world saw just how badly the San Francisco 49ers were hit by injuries throughout the 2025 NFL season.

It became a relentless, revolving-door situation that never truly settled, yet the San Francisco 49ers still managed to reach the divisional round of the playoffs, which was an overachievement all things considered.

But among those injuries were two particularly significant ones for Brock Purdy and Fred Warner, with the former dealing with turf toe from Week 1 and the latter suffering an ankle injury in Week 6 that ended his season.

Brock Purdy issues injury update

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws downfield against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Purdy’s turf toe injury in Week 1 last season instantly put him on the back foot, as he missed several games before returning to help the 49ers reach the divisional round despite not being fully healthy.

He still produced some impressive performances under the circumstances, but he now enters the new season fully healthy.

"Yeah, it feels great," Purdy said in an update with reporters on Monday. "And like I told you guys last year, when I came back, when I do come back from this toe debacle thing, I'll be good to play my way of ball. That was the whole thing, and I did.

"Obviously, with some time off and stuff, and some more training and things like that, it feels great. I'm feeling like I'm in a really good spot."

Fred Warner shares the latest on his health

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Since being drafted in 2018, Warner’s durability had rarely been questioned before suffering his biggest setback in Week 6 of last season.

He later posted an update confirming that he is now fully healthy. In fact, had San Francisco defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs, Warner would have returned for the NFC Championship Game after an impressive rehabilitation process.

"I'm feeling extremely blessed, grateful to be back," shared Warner.

"I'm feeling great, and no restrictions, just being able to jump right in. That honestly was the feeling after the season ended, the fact that I was able to return to practice kind of gave me all the confidence in the world to really attack training during the offseason."

Having Purdy and Warner fully fit this early into the new season is significant due to their impact on and off the field.

They are two of the biggest leaders in the San Francisco 49ers locker room, setting standards through their preparation, dedication, communication, and ability to elevate those around them.