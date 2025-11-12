Kyle Shanahan Delivers Positive Injury Update on Two 49ers Starters
For the vast majority of the season, the San Francisco 49ers have had discouraging injury reports. However, for the first time all year, they didn't have a negative one.
The 49ers' first practice report of Week 11 is a positive one. Not a single player was ruled out for Wednesday's session. In fact, Kyle Shanahan delivered encouraging news on two key 49ers starters.
Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy has been practicing for the last few weeks, which was his first positive update. However, this week, the 49ers are going to push the envelope. It seems his turf toe injury is becoming moot.
Shanahan cited that they are going to be "aggressive" with him this week. Don't mistake that for overworking him. Rather, it should be interpreted as, this will be his most involved practice week since Week 1.
“I think each week it's gotten better, with last week being the best," said Shanahan. "Each week has been different. So, if he takes a big step forward this week, like he did last week, he should have a good chance to play.”
Purdy has a legitimate chance to start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals as opposed to previous weeks. I'll take it a step further and say I fully expect him to start.
Of course, there is a concern that he will aggravate his turf toe. Shanahan had said before that Purdy isn't going to be fully healthy this season because of it.
But if he's close enough, then it makes sense. The 49ers play against a very average team at best, and a homecoming for Purdy. It is the perfect return for him, especially because he is not the only player likely to come back from injury.
Ricky Pearsall
For the first time in over six weeks, Ricky Pearsall is returning to practice. His PCL injury has finally found a clean enough bill of health.
Last week, Shanahan said the 49ers were waiting to let him practice until he reached his normal speeds. He hadn't done that at the time. His return to practice on Wednesday must mean he hit it.
Unlike Purdy, there should be confidence in Pearsall not aggravating his knee. Six weeks out is a fairly long time. It took Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers four weeks of sitting out to get his PCL back to normal.
Although he also played in a few games with it hampering him. I think it's safe to say Pearsall is all the way back. His limited session will be to ease him in, but I believe he plays against the Cardinals.
