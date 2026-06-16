The 49ers Are Closer to an Elite Defense Than Many Think

The defense held the San Francisco 49ers back last season, but if they are healthy, they have the star power to be one of the best units in the NFL. That is why the defense's triplets ranked seventh overall according to Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated.

The San Francisco 49ers' defensive triplets are near elite status entering 2026

The triplets featured one defensive line player, one linebacker, and one secondary member. Almost anyone can guess the three that were chosen for the 49ers. Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Deommodore Lenoir made up the group.

Obviously, this group let them down from a health perspective last season. Without Bosa and Warner for most of the year, they did not have the star power to get over the hump. However, Warner is already expected to be fully healthy, and Nick Bosa has a strong chance to get back on the field by Week 1.

Returning from an injury is tough, which is why the 49ers group is ranked with a bit of caution. Beyond that, while Bosa is still a great pass rusher, he has not quite been up to his All-Pro level of play in the past couple of seasons.

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That is why the group is seventh and not arguably higher.

The New England Patriots group came in sixth with Milton Williams, Robert Spillane, and Christian Gonzalez. Gonzalez is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and Williams is a strong interior rusher.

Still, the difference between Warner and Spillane likely outweighs the gap from Gonzalez to Lenoir. So, the ranking comes down to Williams being healthier and more productive than Bosa last season. If the 49ers get a solid but not spectacular performance from Bosa and a healthy Warner, the group could easily be considered better than the Patriots.

The Seahawks ranked fifth with Leonard Williams, Ernest Jones, and Devon Witherspoon. They might need a vintage version of Bosa to top this group, who has strong options across the board. Unfortunately for the 49ers, despite being 7th on this list, they are third in their own division. The Rams trio of Myles Garrett, Nate Landman, and Trent McDuffied finished at the top spot in the NFL.

When you have the best pass rusher and one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, it is going to be hard to top. Fortunately, the Arizona Cardinals ranked 30th on the list.