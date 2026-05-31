Nick Bosa Gives Encouraging Injury Update at 49ers OTAs

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa appears to be right on track, if not ahead of schedule, when it comes to his rehabilitation process from an ACL injury he suffered in Week 3 of the 2025 season. Bosa said that he is pleased with how things stand when asked about his condition during OTAs.

Nick Bosa appears ready to return for the San Francisco 49ers

The injury occured early in the season, and players tend to return from ACL injuries quicker than they have in the past, so it is fair to think that Bosa would be ready to play by Week 1. Considering he is happy with where he stands heading into the summer, it would make sense that he is meeting those expectations.

This is going to be a big year for Bosa. Bosa hit a career-high 18.5 sacks in 2022, which capped off a run of 34 sacks in two seasons. However, he has not been the same player since then.

Bosa recorded 10.5 sacks in 2023. That is a fine number, but not quite what fans were accustomed to after the two seasons prior to that. Bosa suffered a few nagging injuries in 2024 and only recorded nine sacks. While 19.5 sacks over two years is not bad, when it is compared to the 34 in the two years prior it is a noticeable drop off.

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Still, Bosa was producing. In 2025, he was only able to put up two sacks after the ACL ended his year three weeks into the season. Two sacks in three weeks had fans thinking that the best of Bosa was going to be back. Unfortunately, we never got to see.

Bosa needs a big year to prove himself, but the 49ers also need the best of Bosa next year. They have Mykel Williams rushing across from him, and the second-year edge rusher is also coming off of an ACL injury. He was not very productive as a rookie, so the 49ers are going to need him to step up. If Bosa is not at his best, that will be even harder.

Their third edge rusher is rookie Romello Height. Height is undersized and expected to play mostly on just pass downs. So, on run downs, they will lean on some combination of Cam Sample, Sam Okuayinonu, and Keion White. Without a healthy Bosa, this group has real questions.