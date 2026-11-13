49ers Could Claim 5 Major NFL Awards After Hot Start
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers are 7-1, so they are obviously going to be well represented when awards season comes. However, Bill Barnwell of ESPN went through his midseason awards, and there is a strong chance that five different awards will belong to the 49ers when the season ends.
San Francisco 49ers Will be Heavily Represented in Award Season
MVP - Brock Purdy
Barnwell put Purdy second behind Joe Burrow. Still, he is going to be right in the mix until the season ends. Purdy has a new receiver he has to work with every week. However, he continues to produce and win. This will be his best chance at an MVP since 2023.
Coach of the Year - Kyle Shanahan
Shanahan has surprisingly never won Coach of the Year. Right now, Barnwell has him as the top coach, beating out Ben Johnson and Liam Coen. Shanahan is winning with new receivers. The team lost Nick Bosa. He handled a trip to Australia and has built them a huge lead in what is known as the toughest division in the game. This could be his year.
Defensive Player of the Year- Fred Warner
Barnwell has Warner second behind Will Anderson and just ahead of Aidan Hutchinson. Warner is one of the bigger impact players in the game and clearly the best player at his position. Most would argue Myles Garrett is better than Anderson and Hutchinson, although he will not win the award due to injury. The sack totals get the awards, but no one is impacting the game like Warner.
Protector of the Year - Trent Williams
Williams was named the best lineman of the year so far by Barnwell. He put Williams over Amarius Mims and Zach Frazier. Williams is essentially the reason this even is an award. He needs more recognition for how dominant he is at his position. So, it is only right that he winds up winning the award at some point.
Comeback Player of the Year - Fred Warner and George Kittle
These two are behind Patrick Mahomes, according to Barnwell. The three-time Super Bowl champion will be hard to knock off. Still, they are second and third. Both have returned from season-ending injuries and are dominating in ways that could not have been predicted.
Warner is a bit more expected, and he is a bit more dominant. Kittle has overcome an injury later in the year and a bit tougher to come back from. His return has been remarkable.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley