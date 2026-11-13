49ers Could Claim 5 Major NFL Awards After Hot Start

The San Francisco 49ers are 7-1, so they are obviously going to be well represented when awards season comes. However, Bill Barnwell of ESPN went through his midseason awards, and there is a strong chance that five different awards will belong to the 49ers when the season ends.

San Francisco 49ers Will be Heavily Represented in Award Season

MVP - Brock Purdy

Barnwell put Purdy second behind Joe Burrow. Still, he is going to be right in the mix until the season ends. Purdy has a new receiver he has to work with every week. However, he continues to produce and win. This will be his best chance at an MVP since 2023.

Coach of the Year - Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan has surprisingly never won Coach of the Year. Right now, Barnwell has him as the top coach, beating out Ben Johnson and Liam Coen. Shanahan is winning with new receivers. The team lost Nick Bosa. He handled a trip to Australia and has built them a huge lead in what is known as the toughest division in the game. This could be his year.

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Defensive Player of the Year- Fred Warner

Barnwell has Warner second behind Will Anderson and just ahead of Aidan Hutchinson. Warner is one of the bigger impact players in the game and clearly the best player at his position. Most would argue Myles Garrett is better than Anderson and Hutchinson, although he will not win the award due to injury. The sack totals get the awards, but no one is impacting the game like Warner.

Protector of the Year - Trent Williams

Williams was named the best lineman of the year so far by Barnwell. He put Williams over Amarius Mims and Zach Frazier. Williams is essentially the reason this even is an award. He needs more recognition for how dominant he is at his position. So, it is only right that he winds up winning the award at some point.

Comeback Player of the Year - Fred Warner and George Kittle

These two are behind Patrick Mahomes, according to Barnwell. The three-time Super Bowl champion will be hard to knock off. Still, they are second and third. Both have returned from season-ending injuries and are dominating in ways that could not have been predicted.

Warner is a bit more expected, and he is a bit more dominant. Kittle has overcome an injury later in the year and a bit tougher to come back from. His return has been remarkable.