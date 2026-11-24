One thing the San Francisco 49ers have not done under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch is extend the interior offensive line. However, Dominick Puni is going to make their philosophy a lot tougher to stick to, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Wagoner called Puni the 49ers' clear extension candidate this offseason.

“Puni, who will be eligible for an extension for the first time this offseason, is the clear choice based on consistency and production,” wrote Wagoner.

The 49ers have not paid an interior lineman historically, but Puni might be the best option they have had so far. More than the 49ers' offensive line has a lot of long-term questions, making the team more apt to extend their guard to a big-money deal.

Will San Francisco 49ers Extend Dominick Puni this Offseason?

The 49ers have had a decent track record of letting linemen leave in free agency and then filling their hole without much issue.

They let Laken Tomlinson walk after 2021, and that might have been their biggest miss. He is still starting this year for the Green Bay Packers. Still, he has been on five teams since leaving San Francisco and has signed with four different teams in four different seasons after signing a big deal with the New York Jets.

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Aaron Banks replaced Tomlinson in 2022. Now, Tomlinson has sent Banks to the bench two years into his big extension with the Packers. Green Bay regrets signing Banks.

The 49ers let Spencer Burford leave after starting at both guard spots. So far, Las Vegas has not been happy with his production. Tomlinson is the only potential miss, and even then the 49ers can say they felt good about letting him walk.

So, they could say that their philosophy has worked and they will stick to it. At the same time, Puni is the best interior lineman they have seen since Tomlinson, and he is likely a better option than him as well.

Puni is someone they drafted and developed. Beyond that, the age of Jake Brendel and Trent Williams, combined with the injury questions to Colton McKivitz, add instability to the line. They do not have a trusted left guard yet. So, Puni could be the one piece that the team builds around in the future.

Peter Skoronski set the market at $25M per year. With the way that Puni is playing, he will likely be approaching that number. Will the 49ers make the move?