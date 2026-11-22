A marquee matchup in the NFC takes place on Sunday Night Football in Week 11, as the San Francisco 49ers look to remain in the top spot in the conference when they take on the suddenly exciting Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota got off to a 6-0 start this season behind one of the league's best defenses, but the quarterback play from Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz left a ton to be desired.

After back-to-back losses to Detroit and Buffalo, the Vikings decided to make a move at the trade deadline, sending a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Cousins. That has paid immediate dividends, as the Vikings upset the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 10 and are looking to pull off another upset in this NFC showdown.

This matchup isn't a true home game for San Francisco, as it will be played in Mexico City, one of several international games in the 2026 NFL season.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers pulled off a major win in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, putting up 46 points in that matchup.

Now, San Francisco is favored in this neutral-site game as it looks to continue to build a lead on the NFC West division. The 49ers are in first place and have a two-game lead in the win column over both the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, who are on a bye in Week 11.

This is a battle between the number one offense in EPA/Play and the No. 2 defense EPA/Play this season, so how should we bet on it?

All season long, the Sports Illustrated betting team is making final score predictions for the NFL action, including this Sunday night matchup.

With two top teams in the NFC facing off, we could see a close game, so here's my prediction for Vikings vs. 49ers to help bettors make their final decision on spread, moneyline, and total bets.

Vikings vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings +3 (-110)

49ers -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Vikings: +130

49ers: -155

Total

45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Kirk Cousins fever is real. The Vikings opened as 3.5-point underdogs in this neutral site matchup , but they’ve since moved to three-point dogs. This line would likely be higher if it was in San Francisco and not Mexico City, yet the Vikings are gaining a ton of love with their offense improving in Week 10.

Vikings vs. 49ers Score Prediction

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his best bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . This week, he’s targeting the Vikings to cover in this NFC showdown:

I was waiting all season to fade the Minnesota Vikings, but they went out and got Kirk Cousins, and now their only weakness has been addressed. Cousins isn't a top-10 quarterback this season, but he's certainly good enough that the Vikings can win based on their defense and the rest of their offensive weapons. Cousins immediately and seamlessly slid into their offense this past week, and all of a sudden the Vikings look like a Super Bowl contender.

The 49ers are the clear top team in the NFC, but this is going to be one of their toughest challenges this season. They have enjoyed playing the fifth-easiest schedule so far this season, and now they face a defense that's going to make them pay for the plethora of injuries they have, especially on offense.

I'll take the field goal with the Vikings in what I expect will be a game that comes down to the wire.

San Francisco’s offense remains one of the best in the NFL despite a bunch of injuries, but there are some concerns about it holding up against a Minnesota team that is No. 2 in the league in EPA/Play and No. 1 in success rate on defense. The Vikings dominated Green Bay in Week 10, and Cousins’ ability to simply move this offense has made the Vikings more dangerous than they’ve been at any point this season.

In a neutral site game, it’s hard to give the 49ers too big of an edge, and they did allow 40 points to Dallas in Week 10. I think the Vikings can keep this game within a field goal, but I do give San Fran the edge since it has such a balanced offensive attack.

Final Score Prediction: 49ers 24, Vikings 23

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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