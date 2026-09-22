49ers Could Trade for Former 1st-Round WR

It would not be a San Francisco 49ers season without them winning as they continue to lose players due to injuries. The wide receiver room was expected to be deeper in 2026 than in recent years, but after two weeks, the team is already being connected to wide receivers via trade to fill the room.

Jerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns is a good fit for the 49ers, according to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report.

With a laundry list of injuries at wideout, the 49ers need a long-term fit at the position. Play-calling head coach Kyle Shanahan may be able to resurrect Jerry Jeudy's career. Moe Moton

San Francisco 49ers could trade for WR Jerry Jeudy

The former first-round pick has 1,229 yards as recently as the 2024 season. However, the Browns offense fell apart in 2025, and he dropped to 602 yards. In 2026, the team has a new coaching staff, and they are clearly emphasizing the young talent.

Rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion are tied with 11 targets each. Second-year tight end Harold Fanin has nine targets, and second-year running back Quinshon Judkins has seven targets. Then, there is Jeudy, who has two receptions on five targets in two games. If the team got a reasonable offer, they would let him go.

Still, this is a former first-round pick who is still just 27 years old. He is signed to a reasonable deal beyond this year. There is some value to trading for him.

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On the 49ers side, they are starting to get thin at the position. Christian Kirk is on the IR and has hardly practiced since signing with the team. De’Zhaun Stribling is on the IR and will be out about nine more weeks, and Demarcus Robinson is expected to join him as well.

Mike Evans has been effective, but has also had a variety of injuries pop up this year. Jacob Cowing is just a return man, and the team has made KhaDarel Hodge a priority over Jordan Watkins. The room gets thin quickly.

If they added Jeduy, they could start him in the slot with Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans on the outside.

If Stribling or Robinson were going to come back soon, it might not have been an issue. Still, the team is going to need a replacement for longer than expected. They cannot waste the 2-0 start. So, a trade for Jeudy could be on the table.