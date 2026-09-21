Grading the 49ers After Their 35-13 Win Over the Miami Dolphins

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just beat the Miami Dolphins 35-13. Here are the 49ers' grades for this performance.

BROCK PURDY: A-PLUS

He was close to perfect. He completed 20 of 22 pass attempts, threw for 287 yards and 2 touchdowns, ran for a third touchdown, and was the 49ers' leading rusher with 30 yards on the ground. He WAS the offense. And he did all this without a running game. Plus, he didn't have De'Zhaun Stribling, Ricky Pearsall or Demarcus Robinson, who went down in the first half with an ankle injury. Purdy clearly has improved from last season and is firmly in the MVP conversation after two games.

RUNNING BACKS: C

Kyle Juszczyk caught a touchdown pass, and Christian McCaffrey scored two on the ground, but he also averaged a mere 2.3 yards per carry. He looked like the running back he was the past two seasons, not the player he was last week against the Rams, which makes you wonder if he played so well in the season opener because the Rams were sleepwalking. Suddenly, the 49ers' running game seems like a problem once again, even with Juszczyk going in motion practically every play. Fortunately for the 49ers, they have Purdy.

WIDE RECEIVERS: B

Mike Evans caught three passes for 54 yards before he left the game in the fourth quarter with a hip injury that didn't seem serious, considering he stayed on the sideline and watched until the end. Demarcus Robinson caught three passes for 34 yards before leaving the game with a high-ankle sprain. This was the 49ers' worst injury of the game. Deebo Samuel took Robinson's place in the starting lineup and caught three passes for 31 yards and dropped one throw. He's in good shape, but he's not the player he was three years ago. He's slower.

TIGHT ENDS: A

George Kittle didn't get any targets in the first half, partially because the 49ers had just two drives before halftime. Then, they got the ball to start the second half, and he immediately caught a 40-yard pass down the middle of the field and finished the game with four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. He looks so much better than last week, when he clearly was rusty. Once Kittle got involved, the passing game couldn't be stopped.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: C

They gave up zero sacks, which is great, but they also struggled in the run game. If you take away Brock Purdy's three scrambles, which technically were pass plays when they were drawn up, the 49ers averaged just 2.4 yards per carry, and that has a ton to do with this offensive line, which isn't particularly good. It's still the weakest link of the offense, and that won't change. Last week was an aberration against a team that wasn't prepared.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: C

They recorded two sacks after recording none last week, which is impressive. But they also gave up 84 rushing yards in the first half when the game was still a game. Eventually, Purdy and the passing game put the Dolphins in such a big hole that their running game didn't matter anymore, but it's concerning that the 49ers gave up so many yards on the ground to a team that had no dangerous receivers and a quarterback who's mediocre at best. In addition, they lost defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. to a high-ankle sprain. He is the third defensive lineman, along with Alfred Collins and Sam Okuayinonu, to suffer a serious injury in the past two weeks. The 49ers need to add a quality defensive tackle immediately. This is the biggest weakness on the defense.

LINEBACKERS: C

Fred Warner blitzed frequently and recorded half a sack. He was outstanding against the pass, as was the whole defense. Against the run, everyone, including the linebackers, struggled. After the game, Fred Warner said that the defensive players are still figuring out their assignments and run fits in Raheem Morris' defensive scheme. They better figure it out quick.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: A-MINUS

They limited Malik Willis to 197 passing yards, and 77 of them came on one long touchdown throw during garbage time. Granted, Upton Stout gave up that catch and needs to cover better. Still, he had a good game overall, recording half a sack and a pass breakup.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Eddy Pineiro played through a cold and didn't have to do anything. What a legend.

COACHES: A-MINUS

Raheem Morris had another solid game, although he was better last week against the Rams, whom he knows quite well. This week, he had to stop a team with just one playmaker -- running back Devon Achane -- and gave up 93 yards from scrimmage to him. Morris even used five-man fronts to stop the run, and they were unsuccessful. In Morris' defense, he doesn't have an NFL-caliber nose tackle. The 49ers need to add one this week if they can. On offense, Kyle Shanahan called a near-perfect game for the second week in a row. And when he had a 29-point lead in the fourth quarter, he actually pulled his starters instead of padding their stats. Who is this Kyle Shanahan? Has he finally grown up? If so, the 49ers just might win the Super Bowl this season. He always has been simultaneously their biggest asset and their biggest liability, considering he's the reason they reach the Super Bowl and the reason they lose it. Maybe he'll be the reason they win it this season.