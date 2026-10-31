49ers Fans' Bye Week Cheer Guide: Who to Root For Around the NFL

The San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 bye couldn't come soon enough as I was about to sign to the practice squad as a wide receiver. I mean, 33-year-old Dad-bod fits the age criteria and the drop off can't be much from what we saw last Sunday in Atlanta.

All jokes aside, hopefully the boys get healthy this weekend before they take on the team that left the Bay for the Vegas lights.

Here are three games to keep your eye on.

Minnesota at Detroit — 10 a.m.

The Minnesota Vikings are now gaining respect around the NFL as the only team left without feeling defeat. The Vikings (6-0) travel to Detroit (4-2) to take on the Lions #1 passing offense. Tale of two stories in this one, as it'll be good (Lions offense) vs good (Vikings defense) and bad (Lions defense) vs (Vikings offense).

A Lions win here would help the 49ers NFC Standings as this would be a division loss for the Vikings.

Cheer for: Lions

LA Chargers at LA Rams — 1:05 p.m.

This will be an interesting matchup in the stands, without the 49ers, Raiders, Cowboys, and Steelers as the visiting team. What jersey will everyone be wearing while attending the game?

Nonetheless, the Chargers (0-6) will be fresh off a bye and still winless. I know Jim Harbaugh is pressing for the Chargers to sneak out a win. Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert will need to be on the same page and not look like the 28th total offense that they are.

Sure, the Rams got "back on track" last week in Las Vegas, but that was against the league's 30th-ranked total defense. The Chargers aren't a world beater by any means, but they come in twice as good, ranked 15th.

Cheer for: Chargers

Chicago at Seattle — Monday, 5:15 p.m.

Finally, we are back to a great Monday Night Football matchup. Regardless of who wins or loses, the 49ers will benefit.

While the Bears on paper may be a bigger threat to the 49ers because of Chicago's offense and their resurging defense, they are not in division. It's as simple as that.

Seahawks falling to 4-4 would give the 49ers a three-game lead over the second-place NFC West team and provide some space for error, like the loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Plus, the last thing the 49ers need is for the Seahawks to win this game and start playing with that arrogant confidence similar to their Super Bowl run a season ago.

Cheer for: Bears

Final line

With the 49ers on a bye, hopefully you get to enjoy some stress-free football, besides your fantasy team of course. Make sure to put the Lions, Chargers, and Bears on your Week 8 cheer card.