How 49ers Should Respond to Seahawks Acquiring Quenton Nelson
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Let the NFC West midseason arms race begin.
The Seattle Seahawks are acquiring All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Seattle bolsters their offensive line immediately. Their run and pass game will ascend with Nelson, making it tougher for the San Francisco 49ers in their next matchup.
The 49ers cannot sit back and watch the Seahawks make moves to improve their team. They must respond to Seattle acquiring Nelson, and I know just how they should do it.
49ers should respond to Seattle with this move
Trading for DeForest Buckner is the perfect response to the Seahawks' acquisition of Nelson. It's been a move that has made too much sense for the 49ers in the last few weeks.
Buckner can significantly boost their defensive front, which desperately needs a premier player to lead their pass rush. It's been ineffective with Nick Bosa out with a calf injury.
Buckner would come in and immediately make a massive impact. And with the Seahawks getting Nelson, he's the perfect response because he can go head-to-head with Nelson as a defensive tackle.
It would also be hilarious for the 49ers to match the Seahawks' move by trading with the Colts since they were the ones who incited the 49ers to make a move.
This is the best way for the 49ers to stay on par with, if not ahead of, the Seahawks. What played a significant role in beating the Seahawks in Week 5 was their pass rush.
It surprisingly came alive, thanks to a collective effort. The 49ers sacked Sam Darnold five times and pressured him on nearly half of his dropbacks.
That is the key to beating the Seahawks. It's by making Darnold uncomfortable, which led him to make errant throws and decisions throughout the game.
The 49ers won't be able to replicate that again without a premier player. Bosa should be back after the Bye, but there's no telling when or if he'll get hurt again.
Relying on Bosa would be foolish for the 49ers. They need to pull the trigger on a trade for a defensive lineman, with Buckner as the most glaring move.
The Colts are in a fire sale. They are the easiest team to trade with right now. The 49ers could probably get Buckner for a third-round pick as well.
But if they need to give up a second-rounder, so be it. That costs nothing if it means increasing the chances of making the Super Bowl.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN