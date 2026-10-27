How 49ers Should Respond to Seahawks Acquiring Quenton Nelson

Let the NFC West midseason arms race begin.

The Seattle Seahawks are acquiring All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seattle bolsters their offensive line immediately. Their run and pass game will ascend with Nelson, making it tougher for the San Francisco 49ers in their next matchup.

The 49ers cannot sit back and watch the Seahawks make moves to improve their team. They must respond to Seattle acquiring Nelson, and I know just how they should do it.

49ers should respond to Seattle with this move

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle against Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading for DeForest Buckner is the perfect response to the Seahawks' acquisition of Nelson. It's been a move that has made too much sense for the 49ers in the last few weeks.

Buckner can significantly boost their defensive front, which desperately needs a premier player to lead their pass rush. It's been ineffective with Nick Bosa out with a calf injury.

Buckner would come in and immediately make a massive impact. And with the Seahawks getting Nelson, he's the perfect response because he can go head-to-head with Nelson as a defensive tackle.

It would also be hilarious for the 49ers to match the Seahawks' move by trading with the Colts since they were the ones who incited the 49ers to make a move.

This is the best way for the 49ers to stay on par with, if not ahead of, the Seahawks. What played a significant role in beating the Seahawks in Week 5 was their pass rush.

It surprisingly came alive, thanks to a collective effort. The 49ers sacked Sam Darnold five times and pressured him on nearly half of his dropbacks.

That is the key to beating the Seahawks. It's by making Darnold uncomfortable, which led him to make errant throws and decisions throughout the game.

The 49ers won't be able to replicate that again without a premier player. Bosa should be back after the Bye, but there's no telling when or if he'll get hurt again.

Relying on Bosa would be foolish for the 49ers. They need to pull the trigger on a trade for a defensive lineman, with Buckner as the most glaring move.

The Colts are in a fire sale. They are the easiest team to trade with right now. The 49ers could probably get Buckner for a third-round pick as well.

But if they need to give up a second-rounder, so be it. That costs nothing if it means increasing the chances of making the Super Bowl.

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