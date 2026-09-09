Brock Purdy Talks 49ers TE George Kittle’s Incredible Week 1 Rehab Push

Sooner or later we will know for certain if San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will start in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The inkling and word so far suggest that it will happen. Let’s be honest, though, how this could happen is something so unthinkable and crazy, and practically a miracle after tearing his Achilles in January.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is one of the few people to have seen Kittle’s recovery extensively, and he spoke to the media about how he has tackled it in a bid to be ready for the season opener, just nine months after suffering one of the worst injuries you can pick up.

“Obviously, George did a bunch of different stuff and I feel like he could tell you probably more about what he did exactly," Purdy told reporters.

"But from my end, just watching him, he was just so specific with his rehab every single day when I saw him and the things that he did.

"But, all I know is he went hard. He did everything he could to get back for this Week 1, so that’s a credit to him, man. That’s actually remarkable to be able to have that kind of injury and do what he did to get back.

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) with quarterback Brock Purdy (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"He flew places, he did things. He did everything the right way and he just worked his tail off every day in the weight room. From when we were back in California in OTAs, in the summer in Tennessee and then back during camp, everybody saw what he was doing.

"So, big credit to him for doing that and doing it for the team. He wanted to get back to play with the boys and to give this organization everything he’s got. So, that’s George.”

San Francisco will face a lot of criticism if Kittle re-injures himself in any capacity so soon into the season. So, this decision to send him on the plane better be worth it.

We can only take Kittle’s word at face value, but everything is trending in the right direction, and when he likely steps out onto the field on Friday morning, don’t expect too much from him because of the lack of sharpness.

His ability to be in this position deserves all the praise it can get. Now, it is simply about focusing on doing the right things to avoid any setbacks.