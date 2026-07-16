Exclusive: George Kittle on What It Means to Represent San Francisco
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San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has always embraced what it means to wear the red and gold.
Kittle has become one of the most beloved figures in the organization thanks to his unmatched passion, relentless work ethic and drive for greatness, qualities that have made him a favorite among coaches, teammates and the Faithful.
As Kittle enters his 10th NFL season, nearly a decade after the 49ers selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he took time to reflect on what representing the organization has meant to him throughout his career.
"I mean, to start, it's just an honour. And looking back on my entire career and the players I've played with, the coaches that have been here, it's just been so much fun. I've just had a great time," shared Kittle in an exclusive interview with 49ers on SI's Henry Cheal.
"This whole community has completely embraced me and my time here. The franchise is phenomenal. Our owner takes such good care of our players, and he just cares, which isn't everywhere and so I've been very lucky to be here.
"And then I just look back at all the players that played here before us, the ones that won Super Bowls, the ones that were a part of great teams.
"I learned when I was younger that you stand on the shoulders of those that come before you, and it's just kind of cool to be in the same space, in the same building as guys like Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, Dwight Clark.
"There's just so many legends, and the fact that I get to share the same logo with them, every day I walk in the locker room and I see the logo, I get just an overwhelming sense of pride that I'm a part of this franchise, and I have been for 10 years.
"And so I'm just thrilled to go to work every single day and represent the Bay Area, and it just makes me really happy."
Kittle has never hidden his desire to retire as a 49er. Following the signing of his four-year, $76.4 million contract extension last season, he reiterated that spending his entire career in the City by the Bay remains one of his biggest aspirations.
While his commitment to the 49ers has never been in doubt, Kittle's legacy within the organization is already cemented.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal