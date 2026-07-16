Exclusive: George Kittle on What It Means to Represent San Francisco

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has always embraced what it means to wear the red and gold.

Kittle has become one of the most beloved figures in the organization thanks to his unmatched passion, relentless work ethic and drive for greatness, qualities that have made him a favorite among coaches, teammates and the Faithful.

As Kittle enters his 10th NFL season, nearly a decade after the 49ers selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he took time to reflect on what representing the organization has meant to him throughout his career.

"I mean, to start, it's just an honour. And looking back on my entire career and the players I've played with, the coaches that have been here, it's just been so much fun. I've just had a great time," shared Kittle in an exclusive interview with 49ers on SI's Henry Cheal.

"This whole community has completely embraced me and my time here. The franchise is phenomenal. Our owner takes such good care of our players, and he just cares, which isn't everywhere and so I've been very lucky to be here.

"And then I just look back at all the players that played here before us, the ones that won Super Bowls, the ones that were a part of great teams.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) takes the field before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I learned when I was younger that you stand on the shoulders of those that come before you, and it's just kind of cool to be in the same space, in the same building as guys like Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, Dwight Clark.

"There's just so many legends, and the fact that I get to share the same logo with them, every day I walk in the locker room and I see the logo, I get just an overwhelming sense of pride that I'm a part of this franchise, and I have been for 10 years.

"And so I'm just thrilled to go to work every single day and represent the Bay Area, and it just makes me really happy."

Kittle has never hidden his desire to retire as a 49er. Following the signing of his four-year, $76.4 million contract extension last season, he reiterated that spending his entire career in the City by the Bay remains one of his biggest aspirations.

While his commitment to the 49ers has never been in doubt, Kittle's legacy within the organization is already cemented.