49ers Grades After 46-40 Win Over Cowboys: The Defense has Serious Issues

The San Francisco 49ers just beat the Dallas Cowboys 46-40. Here are the 49ers' grades for this performance.

QUARTERBACK: A-PLUS

This was one of the best performances of Brock Purdy's career. He didn't have much pass protection -- he got sacked five times -- and his wide receivers struggled to beat man-to-man coverage, which was a big reason he was under so much pressure. And he still posted a passer rating of 154.5. Whenever he got outside the pocket, he killed the Cowboys. He's one of the most poised quarterbacks I've ever seen when everything goes wrong. He is unquestionably an elite quarterback, in the same tier as Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. A few times, Purdy made plays outside the pocket that only a handful of quarterbacks in the world could make, and Burrow isn't one of them. Neither was Tom Brady at any point in his career. Purdy even made a key block downfield on Deebo Samuel's long touchdown run. And Purdy needed to play like a superhero today. Otherwise, the 49ers would have lost to the Cowboys, which is hard to fathom, considering how bad Dallas is.

RUNNING BACKS: A

Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black each averaged 4.8 yards per carry and scored a rushing touchdown. They made the Cowboys respect the run even though the offensive linemen got blown off the ball repeatedly (more on them in a minute). Black had an incredible 25-yard touchdown run during which he ran over Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs. Black also fumbled late in the game and recovered the ball himself. In the future, let McCaffrey close out the win, especially when he's fresh, because his ball security is good and his receiving ability is still elite. Today, he had four catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Unreal.

WIDE RECEIVERS: B-PLUS

Jordan Watkins had two catches and Deebo Samuel had three plus a touchdown catch, but they struggled to beat the Cowboys' cornerbacks man-to-man. That's a big reason Purdy took five sacks. The only wide receiver who consistently created separation was Keenan Allen, who doesn't know the full playbook yet. He memorized the game plan and caught five passes for 61 yards. He's a good addition to the offense, and he will improve with time in the system. But the biggest addition to the offense was Samuel, who's not really a wide receiver, but it doesn't matter. He finished the game with 109 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Every offense should have its own Deebo Samuel. Just imagine how good this group will be when Mike Evans comes back.

TIGHT ENDS: A-MINUS

George Kittle led the team with 9 targets and finished with six catches for 74 yards and no touchdowns. Plus, he was a key reason that the 49ers ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns. He probably would be the Comeback Player of the Year if Fred Warner didn't exist.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: C-MINUS

Sure, the 49ers scored 46 points and ran for 214 yards, so this group didn't fail. But, 70 of the rushing yards came on a reverse that had very little to do with the offensive line. In addition, this group gave up five sacks and had no answer for Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who forced a fumble on the 49ers' final drive. It's going to be interesting to see what happens to this offensive line against a great defensive front, like the one they're facing next week when they fly to Mexico City and take on the Vikings.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: D

They never sacked Dak Prescott. He ran out of bounds for no gain in the fourth quarter, and the official scorer gave Dre Greenlaw credit for a sack, but that was charity, and he's not a defensive lineman. Osa Odighizuwa, Mykel Williams and Keion White each hit Dak Prescott, but DeForest Buckner and Nick Bosa didn't. In fact, Bosa was a net negative. He committed three offside penalties and rushed past the quarterback countless times. The offensive tackles just pushed him out of the play, and he didn't fight back. The 49ers were counting on him and Buckner to be their big additions at the deadline, but neither made a positive impact in this game. Too bad they didn't trade for an edge rusher when they could have. Now, they have to make do with what they have and hope that Bosa isn't cooked.

LINEBACKERS: B

Fred Warner was great -- he had 11 tackles, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble that the officials missed. He's one of the greatest defensive players of all time, and he should win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Unfortunately for the 49ers, he can't do it all by himself, and he's not getting much help. Dre Greenlaw looks slow.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: F

They gave up 343 yards and 5 touchdown passes to Dak Freaking Prescott, the most overrated quarterback in football. They also intercepted one pass, but that was a selfish play by Malik Mustapha, because it came on fourth down and cost the 49ers 30 yards of field position. Deommodore Lenoir got picked on all game by George Pickens, who finished with 145 yards and 3 touchdowns. Renardo Green wasn't much better before he left the game with an injury. His replacement, rookie Ephysians Prysock, gave up a touchdown catch and lots of catches. This secondary is average at best, and it's bad when one starter goes down. In hindsight, they probably should have traded for a defensive back. Now, they have to hope that Nate Hobbs can get healthy, which he hasn't done yet this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Eddy Pineiro didn't miss any kicks for the second game in a row, and Corliss Waitman ended the game with a beautiful punt that stayed in bounds and pinned the Cowboys inside the 20-yard line with just a few seconds left in the game. Hard to believe the game came down to that.

COACHES: B

The first half was rough for Kyle Shanahan, as he got Purdy sacked four times and couldn't establish a run game. In the second half, Shanahan figured out how to work around his shaky offensive line and wide receivers, particularly by running with Kaelon Black and Deebo Samuel and throwing to Christian McCaffrey. Kyle Shanahan never has coached as well as he's coaching this season. Both he and Purdy are at the top of their games, which is a big reason the 49ers are considered legit contenders.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, their defense is not championship caliber. In this game, it did nothing well. It didn't rush the quarterback, stop the run or cover anyone. It stunk. And it probably would have given up more than 30 points last week if the Raiders hadn't turned the ball over five times in the second half. And it gave up 29 points to the Falcons. Raheem Morris is searching for answers he can't find. None of his blitzes worked. And as a result, his secondary got exposed. To win a Super Bowl this season, the 49ers will have to win it with their offense, which is never easy to do, because defense wins championships.