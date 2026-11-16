7 Biggest Takeaways From 49ers' Week 10 Win Over Cowboys: Superhero Brock Purdy

Well, that was too close for comfort.

The San Francisco 49ers defeat the Dallas Cowboys 46-40 in a thrilling shootout. There was a lot to love about the 49ers' performance, but also some negatives. Let's dive into the seven biggest takeaways from their Week 10 victory.

Brock Purdy magic

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You cannot say enough positive things about Brock Purdy's performance today. The best and simplest way to put it is that he was magical, especially in the first half.

His highlight play of the game came in the first half when he scrambled to his right and found Christian McCaffrey for a 74-yard touchdown. Purdy had no business making a play there. He pulled a rabbit out of his hat like a true magician.

Purdy was awesome from start to finish, and he did so with his offensive line having its worst pass-protection performance of the season. He finished the game completing 22 of 28 passes for 389 passing yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers.

Purdy's performance against the Cowboys will strengthen his MVP case. He put on his superhero cape in this game and was a major factor in the 49ers' win.

Too easy for Christian McCaffrey

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another major factor in the win was McCaffrey. Not only was he elite in helping Purdy on the 74-yard touchdown play, but he essentially iced the game in the last few minutes with a 66-yard catch-and-score. He was wide open, too.

Someone on the Cowboys needs to get fired for that. McCaffrey may not be an elite player on handoffs, although he did have a sweet 16-yard touchdown run, but he's still a phenomenal receiver out of the backfield. Leaving him open was a choice.

Kaelon Black takes off

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (26) rushes the ball ball for a touchdown past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers continue to look wise for drafting Kaelon Black in the third round despite a ton of noise from critics (I was one). Black was tremendous today, rushing 11 times for 53 yards and a score.

It was by far his best outing of the season, highlighted by his monstrous run where he trucked Caleb Downs and shrugged off Cobie Durant for a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Black complements McCaffrey so perfectly. He's such a tough, bulldozing runner. He gives the 49ers a dynamic that they haven't had in the running game, and it's been extremely helpful.

Keenan Allen's impact

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen (3) makes a catch against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keenan Allen barely joined the 49ers five days ago and hasn't had a Bye Week this year. I thought it would be a good idea if they sat him this game so he could rest and have more time to learn the offense. Boy, was I wrong.

Allen had a solid impact in this game, tallying five catches for 61 yards. His contributions were huge, especially in moving the chains. That is exactly what the 49ers brought him in for, and they're already seeing a return on investment.

Deebo Samuel haunts Dallas

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) rushes for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Welcome back, Deebo Samuel. After missing Week 5 with a hamstring injury, Samuel returned looking better than ever. As in his last stint in Dallas with the 49ers, he haunted the Cowboys.

Samuel registered two touchdowns, including a vintage 70-yard run on a reverse handoff. The blocking on the play was perfect, too, with help from Purdy of all people. It's not a coincidence that as soon as Samuel came back, the 49ers started hitting explosive plays again.

Pass rush snoozing

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where is the 49ers' pass rush? Are they snoozing? They were nonexistent against the Cowboys. It's a big reason the Cowboys put up 40 points. Dak Prescott was clean throughout the game.

A pass-rushing unit that consists of Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, and Osa Odighizuwa needs to be much better than this. It was a pitiful performance, which is a major concern for the 49ers if it doesn't wake up soon.

Offensive line sliding

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (90) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the reasons Purdy's performance against Dallas was so magical was because he did it without adequate pass protection for the majority of the game.

The Cowboys aren't a fierce pass-rushing force. Yet the 49ers' offensive line was getting destroyed in the trenches throughout the game. It felt like Purdy was under duress on nearly every dropback.

If they struggled against the Cowboys, they'll certainly be in for it next week against the vaunted Minnesota Vikings' defense. Buckle up.

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