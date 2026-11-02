The 49ers Have 3 Trade Suitors Emerging for Mac Jones
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As the weeks get closer to the NFL trade deadline, the odds of the team trading quarterback Mac Jones have once again increased. Who are three teams that are now emerging as likely candidates to trade for Mac Jones?
3 Teams Most Likely to Trade San Francisco 49ers for Mac Jones
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are heading into Week 9 at 6-1. However, they are being carried by the best defense in the NFL and a below-average offense. An offense with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison has enough firepower to win games. So, the issue is Kyler Murray.
The NFC North is tight, and the last-place team is sitting at 5-3. So, the Vikings could go from the last undefeated team to last place in their division in the matter of a few weeks if they do not get things together on offense.
The Vikings have the weapons and the run game for Jones to step in and compete with Murray. It would be the only chance for Minnesota to stay in contention with their elite defense. That could cause an overpay that the 49ers would have to accept.
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are going to place Lamar Jackson on the IR with a thumb injury. Their backup Tyler Huntley got hurt in Week 8. So, they are onto rookie UDFA Joey Fagano. The Ravens are sitting at 4-4, but now they are in last place in their division. They need to find a way to turn things around quickly.
What makes things interesting for Baltimore is that Jackson only has one year left on his deal and a high cap hit. The Ravens will either be looking to extend him or trade him this offseason. With a brand new coaching staff and his history of injuries, the team might look to use this year to pivot. If Jones keeps them in contention, he could be the Ravens' 2027 starter.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia is another team that could be looking to the future. Jalen Hurts suffered blood clots and is out for the year. No one knows when he will play again. We have all seen enough of Tanner McKee to know he is not the Eagles' answer for the future.
They can trade for Jones and give him the rest of the season to prove that he deserves a chance in 2027. The division being weak only makes trading for Jones more sensible.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley