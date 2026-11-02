The 49ers Have 3 Trade Suitors Emerging for Mac Jones

As the weeks get closer to the NFL trade deadline, the odds of the team trading quarterback Mac Jones have once again increased. Who are three teams that are now emerging as likely candidates to trade for Mac Jones?

3 Teams Most Likely to Trade San Francisco 49ers for Mac Jones

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are heading into Week 9 at 6-1. However, they are being carried by the best defense in the NFL and a below-average offense. An offense with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison has enough firepower to win games. So, the issue is Kyler Murray.

The NFC North is tight, and the last-place team is sitting at 5-3. So, the Vikings could go from the last undefeated team to last place in their division in the matter of a few weeks if they do not get things together on offense.

The Vikings have the weapons and the run game for Jones to step in and compete with Murray. It would be the only chance for Minnesota to stay in contention with their elite defense. That could cause an overpay that the 49ers would have to accept.

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Baltimore Ravens



The Ravens are going to place Lamar Jackson on the IR with a thumb injury. Their backup Tyler Huntley got hurt in Week 8. So, they are onto rookie UDFA Joey Fagano. The Ravens are sitting at 4-4, but now they are in last place in their division. They need to find a way to turn things around quickly.

What makes things interesting for Baltimore is that Jackson only has one year left on his deal and a high cap hit. The Ravens will either be looking to extend him or trade him this offseason. With a brand new coaching staff and his history of injuries, the team might look to use this year to pivot. If Jones keeps them in contention, he could be the Ravens' 2027 starter.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia is another team that could be looking to the future. Jalen Hurts suffered blood clots and is out for the year. No one knows when he will play again. We have all seen enough of Tanner McKee to know he is not the Eagles' answer for the future.

They can trade for Jones and give him the rest of the season to prove that he deserves a chance in 2027. The division being weak only makes trading for Jones more sensible.