The 49ers Have Multiple Needs to Address Before the Trade Deadline

Now that the San Francisco 49ers traded for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, the team has taken one of their needs off the board. San Francisco made the trade early enough that they still have time to make another move before the trade deadline. If they did make a move, what would be the biggest need?

Ranking San Francisco 49ers Biggest Needs

Edge Rusher

A lot of people would see this as their biggest need, but the addition of Buckner, combined with Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams starting to get healthy, has the team stronger on the edge. Williams will not slide inside nearly as much with Buckner, giving them a full-time rusher. Bosa should be back soon, and rookie Romello Height has taken steps. With Keion White as the fourth rusher, it is not a pressing need.

Cornerback

The team started the season playing Jack Jones in a dime role. He is now a free agent. Their backup slot option is Ashtyn Davis, who is borderline unplayable. San Francisco is going to try a rookie fifth-round pick, Ephesians Prysock or the injured Nate Hobbs. Both have potential and questions.

The good news is that adding a depth cornerback is not going to cost too much. That is a relatively big need for the 49ers.

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Left Guard

Left guard is a big need because it is hard to see the roster getting any better naturally. Connor Colby is in his second NFL season, and his progress appears to have stalled. Carver Willis is a rookie fourth-round pick who played tackle in college. Willis could take over and hit the ground running, but the team might be best served giving him time. At the very least, looking to insert the rookie during a run into the playoffs would be a dangerous move.

Whether it be a one-season rental or someone who could push Willis next season as well, they need to figure it out.

Wide Receiver



Receiver is the toughest to gauge, but ultimately their biggest need. Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson, and De’Zhaun Stribling could all finish the year healthy. However, all four have major injury questions, and aside from Evans, the other three do not have much proven production this season

When adding in that Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing did not take advantage of their snaps with those four out, it is fair to think they can add to the position. This is their biggest need.