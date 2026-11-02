The 49ers Have 5 Trade Targets After Jauan Jennings Snub

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly called the Minnesota Vikings to make a trade for wide receiver Jauan Jennings. However, Jennings did not want to play for the 49ers, so the deal did not go through. Still, it confirms the 49ers' interest in a wide receiver.

Now that they have shown interest in a wide receiver, who are the best pivots for the 49ers?

5 best wide receiver fits for the San Francisco 49ers

Josh Downs, Colts

Downs requested a trade from his current team, so he is clearly going to be an option available on the trade block. However, he is also 25 years old with an 800-yard season on his resume. So, he is going to cost a bit more than some others on the trade market.

Still, if the 49ers can trade for him and extend him, he could join De’Zhaun Stribling as a young core.

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Jerry Jeudy, Browns

Jeudy is more of a veteran who can put the team over the top this season. The Cleveland Browns' best receivers are rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. While they are 5-3, their best bet is to let these two develop. Trading Jeudy can open snaps for these two.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars

Thomas put up 1,282 yards in his rookie season. However, the team changed coaches, and the scheme does not appear to fit the former first-round pick. The Jaguars benched him in Week 6, and while he caught a touchdown in Week 8, it is not going to cool down the trade talks. The issue with Thomas is that the Jaguars are going to look for a return similar to Marvin Harrison Jr. That is a lot to trade for a player who has as many questions as Thomas.

Calvin Ridley, Titans

Ridley has five catches for 81 yards this season. He is not 32 years old and has not been fully healthy this season. Still, some of that can be the player; some can be playing for a poor Titans team. Ridley is not going to cost much to acquire in a trade, and the upside is still there. The 49ers can give him a chance.

Quentin Johnston, Chargers

Johnston might be the best fit when you factor in age, production and cost. The Chargers are now 0-7, and Johnston is likely going to leave in free agency. Their best choice would be to trade him.