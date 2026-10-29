What It Would Cost the 49ers to Trade for Brian Thomas Jr. and is He Worth it?

The San Francisco 49ers have been connected to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. often in the past couple of weeks. After they were tied to DeForest Buckner in the media, the move was made, so anything is possible, and the rumors could have more legs than expected.

The big question is going to come down to cost. San Francisco added Buckner, who is productive, for a cost that was not significant. Most thoughts right now are that the Jaguars' asking price will be a bit more than that.

Will the San Francisco 49ers pay the price to trade for Brian Thomas Jr.?

The biggest issue for the 49ers' chances of getting a bargain deal done is the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade. The Houston Texans traded a second-round pick for Harrison, and they also sent a sixth-round pick to get a seventh-round pick back.

Harrison still has a strong perception around him as a number four overall pick. However, Thomas was taken 23rd overall. The difference that will make Thomas more valuable on the trade market is that Thomas has flashed more production in the NFL.

Thomas has 146 catches for 2,115 yards. He averages 1.87 yards per route run in his NFL career. Harrison has 112 receptions for 1,618 yards. He averages 1.49 yards per route run. It is hard to find any stats that show Harrison as a more productive receiver.

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However, almost all of that is due to his rookie season. Thomas had 1,282 yards as a rookie and has struggled since then. Still, while he averaged 1.45 yards per route run in year two and is currently at 0.95 yards per route run this year, Harrison is still not proving much more.

He averaged 1.58 yards per route run in his second season, but right now he is at 0.79. As a cautionary tale for 49ers fans, Harrison has four catches for 40 yards in his two games with the Texans since being traded.

The Jaguars do not have much of a need for Thomas, and the 49ers' lack of depth and talent at receiver makes them a strong trade fit. However, if Jacksonville compares Thomas to Harrison and will likely want a second-round pick back in return

If that is the case, the 49ers have to start thinking about alternatives. A second-round pick for a struggling wideout is risky.